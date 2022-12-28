ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

Ashland City Man Killed in Tuesday Night’s Head-On Collision on West End Avenue

From Metro Nashville Police

A 24-year-old Ashland City man died in Tuesday night’s head-on collision on West End Avenue at 28th Avenue South when the westbound 2007 model Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving swerved into an eastbound travel lane and crashed into a 2016 Hyundai Elantra sedan.

The impact caused the Tahoe to flip onto its side. The driver died at the scene. A chaplain is working to notify his next of kin. There were several open and unopened beer cans inside the Tahoe, as well as an odor of marijuana. The passenger in the SUV, a 22-year-old man from Pleasant View, received non-life threatening injuries. Neither occupant of the Tahoe was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and passenger of the Elantra, both 26-year-old women from South Carolina, received non-life threatening injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.

A short time before the collision, the Tahoe crashed through the gate of a Demonbreun Street parking garage and fled.

