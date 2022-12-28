No. 1756 RESOLUTION NO. 405 DISPOSITION OF ABANDONED, OBSOLETE AND UNDESIRABLE PROPERTY A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 6, COLUMBIA FALLS, MONTANA TO DISPOSE OF ABANDONED, OBSOLETE AND UNDESIRABLE PROPERTY THROUGH THE SALES OR OTHER MEANS, AS PROVIDED BY SECTION 20-6-604, MCA. WHEREAS, it has been determined certain personal or real property contained within the old Glacier Gateway Elementary Building as described below has become abandoned, obsolete and undesirable by School District No. 6. The property includes but is not limited to: *Books *Curriculum Material *Computers and other technological equipment *Furniture *Fixtures *Office and other equipment THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Board of Trustees will dispose of this property through the sale or other means commencing on January 3, 2023 which will be at least 14 days after notice of this resolution has been made in the manner required in Section 20-20-204, MCA. PASSED AND APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 6 THIS 12th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2022. DustinZuffelato Business Manager/Clerk December 28, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

