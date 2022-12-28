Read full article on original website
Yesterdays: How Nucleus Avenue became Nucleus Avenue, and other tales
70 years ago Jan. 2, 1953 In 1890-91 Columbia Falls founder Frank Langford decided to name Columbia Falls “Main Street” Nucleus Avenue, to be different from other towns. The issue of changing the name back to something more mundane like “Main Street” was the subject of debate with city council. The name Nucleus Avenue survives today. 60 years ago Dec. 28, 1962 Wilmer Toavs drowned in Hungry Horse Lake, adding to the tragedy of drownings before the holidays in the Flathead. The week before Ken Fraser and Floyd Knoppes drowned while duck hunting when their canoe went into the icy waters of Small’s Slough. Toavs...
Haney celebrates 30 years of photography
By WHITNEY ENGLAND Whitefish Pilot Whitefish photographer Chuck Haney’s career has morphed over the years as the industry changed with new technology and digital cameras became available to more people. From starting out in his early years working the Mountain Photography on The Big Mountain in the early 1990s to taking stock photography for magazines and books and now getting into a more artistic side of photography, Haney has photos for every occasion. In his annual photo slideshow that benefits the North Valley Food Bank on Friday, Haney will present his photos with timelapse shots interspersed set to coordinating music for an entertaining...
Fire north of Polebridge heavily damages home
A home up Moose Creek about 10 miles north of Polebridge was heavily damaged, but not destroyed by a fire Thursday night. Blankenship and Columbia Falls firefighters responded to the call at about 6:45 p.m. and were on scene about 8:11 p.m. after making the long drive to the fire. Fortunately the homeowners and neighbors were able to keep the blaze somewhat in check with a garden house and fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived, noted Blankenship Fire Chief Terry Wiegand. All told, firefighters were on the scene until 12:45 p.m. No one was injured, other than being treated for smoke inhalation. The fire...
Karen Hannah Fox
Karen Hannah Fox, 73, from Columbia Falls, and formerly Billings, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2022 after a long illness. She was surrounded at home by her loving family and animals. Karen is survived by her beloved 96-year old mother, Grace Satterthwait of Billings; her three daughters, Fawn (Scott Pereira) Fox of Boston, Massachusettes, Tammy (Joe) Hauser and Kris Scott both of Columbia Falls; her two granddaughters who she adored beyond measure – Tayler Johnson and Reese Scott – also of Columbia Falls; her two sisters of Billings, Linda Rookhuizen and Lonnie Krantz; and many loving nieces, nephews and other family...
More on elk
“The developers claim River Highlands will have no impact on wildlife because it leaves a buffer in place along the river.” This quote was taken from the Hungry Horse News article dated 12.22.2022. This statement is an outright lie and I can prove it, I have various photos through the years of the elk and deer in this area. I took photos of 84 elk on Dec. 17, 2022 in this field. The local elk and deer population use these fields all the time along with bears, coyotes and wild turkeys. This subdivision will impact the local wildlife and if the...
Man nabbed in chase has a long criminal history
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER Western News A man who was stopped in a high speed chase earlier this month on Highway 2 in West Glacier has a long criminal history in Flathead and Lincoln counties. On Dec. 21, Montana Highway Patrol Troopers began a pusuit of Richard Mongan, 51, of Kalispell, near Browning and finally stopped him after Mongan’s truck was disabled by spike strips near West Glacier. According to Montana State Prison records, Mongan has three felony DUI convictions in Flathead County and one in Lincoln County. According to various Lincoln County court documents, Mongan had 35 arrests between 1987 and 2006 in Flathead and...
Legals for December, 28 2022
No. 1756 RESOLUTION NO. 405 DISPOSITION OF ABANDONED, OBSOLETE AND UNDESIRABLE PROPERTY A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 6, COLUMBIA FALLS, MONTANA TO DISPOSE OF ABANDONED, OBSOLETE AND UNDESIRABLE PROPERTY THROUGH THE SALES OR OTHER MEANS, AS PROVIDED BY SECTION 20-6-604, MCA. WHEREAS, it has been determined certain personal or real property contained within the old Glacier Gateway Elementary Building as described below has become abandoned, obsolete and undesirable by School District No. 6. The property includes but is not limited to: *Books *Curriculum Material *Computers and other technological equipment *Furniture *Fixtures *Office and other equipment THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Board of Trustees will dispose of this property through the sale or other means commencing on January 3, 2023 which will be at least 14 days after notice of this resolution has been made in the manner required in Section 20-20-204, MCA. PASSED AND APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 6 THIS 12th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2022. DustinZuffelato Business Manager/Clerk December 28, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________
Yesterdays: AAC makes it official — it will build a plant in Columbia Falls
70 years ago Dec. 19, 1952 The Anaconda Aluminum Co. formally announced it would start building a $45 million aluminum smelter near Teakettle Mountain in 1953. The plant would use power from the Hungry Horse Dam and would employ about 480 workers. Meanwhile Hungry Horse Dam construction was winding up. 60 years ago Dec. 21, 1962 Flathead Electric Co-op was bringing nuclear power to Flathead County — sort of. The co-op had agreed to purchase 3.2 megawatts of power from the Hanford Nuclear Power plant that was under construction in Washington state. 50 years ago Dec. 21, 1972 Mrs. Tynee Olson announced the sale of Columbia Falls Lumber...
Speech and debate wins in Stevi
The Columbia Falls speech and debate team took another first place finish at Stevensville last week. The Wildcats racked up 142 points in the win. Missoula Big Sky was second with 116 points. The Wildcats have winter break off before returning for a tourney in Corvallis Jan. 6. Here’s local results: Brayden Crawford and Aiden Rohn, first, Public Forum Debate Eleanor Holliingsworth and Kynsleigh Gould, first in Policy Debate Zack Tillman and Lucas Counts, first in Duo Interpretation Merrell Cooley, third in Memorized Public Address Ruby Davis, third in Informative Eddie Chisholm, third in Lincoln Douglas Debate Ava Minns-Prazeau, fourth in Lincoln Douglas Debate Carson Settles and Reed Wollenzien, fourth in Duo Interpretation Eleanor Smiley, fourth in Memorized Public Address Lauren Rogers and Boone Shanks, fifth in Policy Debate Carson Settles, fifth in Informative Celestine Young, fifth in Lincoln Douglas Debate Ruby Davis, fifth in Humorous Interpretation Selah Heinzen and Julianna MacPherson, sixth in Public Forum Makinzie Taylor, sixth in Humorous Interpretation
Free meals available over holidays
Free Meal The free Canyon dinners will have a Christmas party held at the Hungry Horse School on Thursday, Dec. 29. We will be having drawings for prizes and center pieces and even a complete turkey dinner with all the trimmings. We will be issuing tickets for our eat-in guests only. Dinner runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Our menu is lasagna, garlic bread stick tossed salad and topped off with a minty Christmas brownie. Come early and have a cup of coffee and mingle. Any questions please feel free to call Flo 250-3406 or Luann 261-1083. Free C. Falls meal Columbia Falls Community Kitchen will be serving free, delicious hot meals in the basement of St. Richard’s Catholic Church at 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 31. CFCK is nondenominational and we would love to see you there. Everyone is welcome.
In Oberling case, does art survive the artist?
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Nick Oberling case has also created ripples across the local art world, with his art taken off walls in some venues and shows that were scheduled for 2023 put on hold. Oberling, the renowned Hungry Horse landscape painter was well established — and well-liked — in the art community. In July, Oberling was accused of trying to electrocute his significant other while she took a shower at the couple’s Hungry Horse home on July 24. He allegedly hot-wired the soap dish to a cord and then plugged it into an electrical outlet, shocking his female partner. Just two days...
Yesterdays: Forest Service considers protections for Jewel Basin
70 years ago Dec. 12, 1952 Murry Giles had a contract with Plum Creek to sell its sawdust to locals. A truckload of sawdust (presumably a dump truck) cost $1.50. A pickup truck load cost 25 cents. 60 years ago Dec. 14, 1962 Great Northern Mountain and the Jewel Basin were being considered as “scenic areas” on the Flathead National Forest. Front page photo spread was on Mickey Wagoner, who lived up the South Fork in a log cabin and homestead. Wagoner came to the Flathead in 1910 from Buffalo, New York. 50 years ago Dec. 16, 1982 Plum Creek expected its new medium density fiberboard plant would...
Here we go again
In August of this year the City of Columbia Falls put forward a subdivision that was so unrealistic that the planning board unanimously denied and would not forward it to the city council for approval. Over 300 people showed up to tell the planning board the project did not fit our community. Now (4 months later) the city planner and this developer James Barnett, who manages other millionaires’ money, is back again with another proposal that will ruin the community of Columbia Falls. Same exact proposal as before minus a few housing units. “Some people have so much money they have...
PHOTOS: Shop with a Cop
The annual event takes less fortunate youngsters in Columbia Falls and their families on a Christmas shopping trip so they can have a nice holiday. The event is funded through donations to the Columbia Falls Police Association. ...
Speech does well in Kalispell
The Columbia Falls Wildcats Speech and Debate team competed last weekend in the Kalispell Western Regional AA tournament at Glacier High School with 18 schools, placing first in the ABC Sweeps and fourth overall. The following students placed in their events: Eddie Chisholm, first in Lincoln Douglas Debate Eleanor Hollingsworth and Kynsleigh Gould, first in Policy Debate Zack Tillman and Lucas Counts, second in DUO Interpretation Aiden Rohn and Brayden Crawford, fourth in Public Forum Makinzie Taylor, sixth in Humorous Interpretation Carson Settles, sixth in Informative Ruby Davis, seventh in Informative Lauren Rogers and Boone Shanks, eighth in Public Forum Ava Minns-Prezeau, eighth in Legislative Debate The team travels to Stevensville this weekend.
Company proposes tram up Columbia Mountain
Pursuit Glacier Park Collection is considering a tram that would run from Hungry Horse to about 1,000 feet below the summit of Columbia Mountain, vice president and general manager Gary Rodgers said. Pursuit brought the plan to the Flathead National Forest back in June. But the Forest Service made a decision on it this week, rejecting it, at least for the time being. The project would take an amendment of the 2018 Flathead National Forest plan, noted deputy supervisor Tami MacKenzie. Under the current plan, most of Columbia Mountain is designated as primitive non-motorized use, she noted. The tram, which would run people...
River Highlands developer back, now wants more than 300 units
The River Highlands subdivision is back for a second-go around before the Columbia Falls City-County planning board in January. The original subdivision, planned for just under 50 acres of land east of the Flathead River was unanimously rejected by the board. That project featured 455 rental units — either apartments or townhomes — on 49.1 acres just east of the Highway 2 Flathead River Bridge. The project brought a host of objections by the public and the planning board found that the original plan was flawed in that it did not fit the character of the neighborhood and it also was completely...
Planning Board OK’s Dollar General conditional use permit
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City-County planning board recently unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a new Dollar General Store. Developers told the board they expect to break ground on the new store on Highway 2 this spring and should have it completed by fall. The store would be built on a vacant lot across the road from Hanson’s Hardware. The store needed a conditional use permit because it is more than 10,000 feet in CB-2 zoning. The building is actually just over 10,000 feet — 10,640. Dollar General has stores across the nation, including one in Forsyth. Dollar General sells general household goods, typically at a discount. The city has had similar stores in the past, most notably a Pamida — which went out of business years ago. The store will have 34 regular parking spaces and two wheelchair accessible spots. The building is relatively short — at its highest point it’s 18 feet. The store will be served by city sewer and water. The matter now goes before city council Jan. 3 for final approval.
Don Zen Allred
Don Zen Allred Don Zen Allred, 88, returned to his Heavenly home Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 while at home in Gold Star Park, Quartzsite, Arizona, where he and his wife, Louise, have resided since 1997. He was born May 18, 1934 in Charlo to James Zeneth and Dollie Loretta Burraston Allred, the fifth of six children. He graduated from Ronan High school in 1953 and went to Mollar Barber college in Spokane Washington. After graduating he worked in Missoula and then in Anaconda where he met his future wife Louise Kunkel. They were married July 10, 1955. Jan. 7, 1956 he entered...
Toys for Tots sees a great response again this year
About 100 volunteers came out Sunday to the Kalispell National Guard Armory to unload thousands of toys for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program will serve about 800 local families again this year, said coordinator Kelly Hamilton of Columbia Falls. All of the toys are brand new, still in packaging. In addition to toys, about $30,000 in cash was raised through a radiothon by members of Bee Broadcasting, so the program can go out and buy more toys if need be. The volunteers came from all over the valley, Hamilton said — church groups, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H...
