Dayton, OH

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec. 29 – Jan. 1

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — 2022 is coming to a close and people will be celebrating all across the Dayton area. 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of events happening this weekend, Dec. 29 – Jan 1.

Thursday, Dec. 29

  • Ohio Nature Photography Exhibit – 6 p.m. Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. You will be able to see shots taken from Ohio parks. Learn more .
  • Euchre Club at The Yellow Cab – 6:30 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E 4th St., Dayton. Come for a fun game and eat pizza from The Pizza Bandit. Learn more .
Friday, Dec. 30

  • Tacarra Williams – 6:30 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone, The Greene, 88 Plum St #200, Dayton. Bring your laughter for a performance from a comedian. Learn more .
  • Kerwin Claiborne – 6:45 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton. A comedian that has traveled to comedy clubs across the country is coming to Dayton to make you laugh. Learn more .
  • Lee Gantt – 7 p.m. Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E 1st St., Dayton. Enjoy a performance from a singer from Columbus. Learn more .
Saturday, Dec. 31

  • NYE Boozy Brunch – 10 a.m. Mudlick Tap House, 135 E Second St., Dayton. End off the new year with a morning mimosa in a heated igloo. Learn more .
  • Harlem Globetrotters – 2 p.m. Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Watch a performance from some basketball players. Learn more .
Sunday, Jan. 1

  • Daryl Mosley – 10:45 a.m. Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Road #6313, Dayton. Start off the new year with a performance by a Grand Ole Opry veteran. Learn more .
  • New Year’s Day Skate – 1 p.m. RiverScape Metro Park, 237 E Monument Ave., Dayton. Put on your ice skates to celebrate the new year. Learn more .
WDTN

WDTN

