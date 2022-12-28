SUMTER, SC (WACH) — A man is on the run after a fatal shooting in Sumter. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Hampton Avenue. Police say 46-year-old Channing Goodman was trying to break up a fight between two women when 23-year-old Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy shot him. Police say Kennedy, a family member, and one of the women involved in the fight left together in a car before officers arrived.

SUMTER, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO