For as big and multi-faceted as Google is these days, the company never seems to forget its search roots. Google has been significantly improving the search experience across services like Google Chat, which recently added the ability to show suggestions as you enter keywords to help you refine your query. Search chips have helped change the way we scour through tons of information in emails and chats, cutting through the clutter. Gmail has had this feature since 2020, and the Chat mobile app picked it up last year — though the service's web edition was left out in the cold. Thankfully, Google is now giving Chat on the web some love by rolling out the long-overdue search chips.

9 DAYS AGO