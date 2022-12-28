Many people may be planning to ring in 2023 with drinking and dancing, but on Saturday night, it's all hands on deck at Millcreek Police. Corporal Jeffery Keller with the Millcreek Police Department explained, "We all expect to be a lot busier tonight and over the holidays, with everyone not having to work the next day, more people going to be more willing to go out with their family and friends and stay out a bit later and we are ready for it and we are going to have extra guys on the road."

1 DAY AGO