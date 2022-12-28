ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Pennsylvania Gas Tax Expected to Increase in 2023

Pennsylvania drivers could soon be paying more at the pump. A law signed in 2013 by former Governor Tom Corbett is set to trigger an automatic gas tax increase. On January 1, Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by$0.03 per gallon, bringing the total to $0.61 a gallon. Pennsylvania already has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states

More than 15 million people from the West Coast to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as the storm system that caused life-threatening flooding in California pushes east. Thousands of Californians are still grappling with power outages or impassable roads Sunday after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods

Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said. At one point, US Highway 101 -- one of California's most famous routes -- was closed in both directions in South San Francisco as "water is not receding due to non-stop rainfall & high tides preventing the water to displace," California Highway Patrol said in an evening update. The freeway reopened later Saturday evening after flood waters receded, CHP said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
5.4 Magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California and 'felt more violent' than the previous quake, official says

An earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning for the second time in less than a two-week span, according to the US Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurred about 30 miles south of Eureka and was centered about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, the USGS said. The earthquake was a shallow one, occurring at a depth of about 17.3 miles, according to preliminary information from the agency.
EUREKA, CA
Staying Safe and Smart on New Year's Eve

Many people may be planning to ring in 2023 with drinking and dancing, but on Saturday night, it's all hands on deck at Millcreek Police. Corporal Jeffery Keller with the Millcreek Police Department explained, "We all expect to be a lot busier tonight and over the holidays, with everyone not having to work the next day, more people going to be more willing to go out with their family and friends and stay out a bit later and we are ready for it and we are going to have extra guys on the road."

