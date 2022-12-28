ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Is 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Related to 'The Witcher'? Let's Break It Down (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The wildly successful Netflix fantasy series The Witcher is returning for another season, but that's not all. The new limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin explores another facet of the Witcher universe, with an all-star cast including Michelle Yeoh, Minnie Driver, Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, and more.
Will Jesse Eisenberg-led Drama 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Get a Season 2?

Not only did Taffy Brodesser-Akner write the 2019 book Fleishman Is in Trouble (it being her debut novel), but she's the showrunner of the series of the same name. The poignant, layered, somewhat-depressing tale follows Manhattan-based divorced liver doctor Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) as he dives head-first into the world of app-based dating for the first time in his sad little life.
'The Circle's Season 5 Finale Isn't Released at the Same Time As the Final Episodes

When Season 5 of The Circle premiered on Netflix on Dec. 28, you (along with a couple million other subscribers) might have felt a pang of disappointment. Not because the season is lacking in any way, but instead because just a few episodes were released in the first drop. That means you’ll have to wait quite a while before The Circle’s Season 5 finale premieres on the streaming platform.
'Kaleidoscope' Is a Netflix Series That Can Be Played in (Almost) Any Order

In recent years, Netflix has been presenting new and unique ways for viewers to consume its nigh-endless stream of content that go beyond straight binge-watching. The first instance came in 2018 with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an interactive film in the popular sci-fi anthology series in which viewers could make choices that alter the narrative. In later years, Netflix presented its own subsect of gaming with titles like Trivia Quest and Cat Burglar.
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Britney Spears Just Mentioned Her Father-in-Law in an Instagram Post — Who Is the Mystery Man?

We love Britney Spears. We would like to start with that. In fact, we should start every post with a statement about our adoration for the Grammy winning "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer. So, no matter how wild or racy her Instagram posts get, we fully support the pop legend. (Cut her some slack; Brit has only been freed from her conservatorship since Nov. 12, 2022. #FreedBritney)
Rumors Are Swirling That Kanye West Has Been Missing for Days or Even Weeks

Following a string of erratic behavior that left the public more alienated from him than ever before, rumors are now swirling that Kanye West has disappeared. As rumors of his disappearance continue to circulate online, though, many are wondering if there is any truth to them, or whether they are just the latest hoax related to the rapper to come from the depths of the internet.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Sacrifices Were Made for the Greater Good in the 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 1 Finale

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale on Paramount Plus. The aspiring Starfleet Academy recruits faced their final test aboard the Protostar in the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale. With the Living Construct unleashed, more and more Starfleet ships arrive in an attempt to help the Protostar, which results in said ships being infected as well. It's a horrible chain of destruction that seems to be unstoppable.
Who Are Nathalie Emmanuel's Parents? A Look at the 'Invitation' Star's Family

Many of us first became familiar with Nathalie Emmanuel in Season 3 of Game of Thrones (i.e., back in the early seasons when the show was worth watching — change our minds). Since then, you've seen her in big film franchises like the Fast and Furious flicks and the Maze Runner movies, as well as the miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral and the fantasy show The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, in which she voiced the character Deet.
We Picked the Best True Crime Podcasts of 2022 out of a Lineup

Unlike the subjects of some of these true crime podcasts, we made it through 2022. Sorry we're talking about death so soon out the gate. You see it's inevitable, and since Americans no longer have a healthy relationship with dying, we have to do things like consume true crime content as if it's our jobs. And for these podcast hosts, it is their job! Here are our picks for best true crime podcasts of 2022.
Bono's Daughter Had the Best Take on the Nepo-Baby Discourse

2022 really said, "Wait, y'all, we've got one last internet trend for you – nepo babies." The phrase refers to the children of famous celebrities who obviously benefit from their parents' fame when it comes to their own respective careers. Although some notable nepo babies were defensive when they...
