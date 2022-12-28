Read full article on original website
How Is 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Related to 'The Witcher'? Let's Break It Down (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The wildly successful Netflix fantasy series The Witcher is returning for another season, but that's not all. The new limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin explores another facet of the Witcher universe, with an all-star cast including Michelle Yeoh, Minnie Driver, Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, and more.
Will Jesse Eisenberg-led Drama 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Get a Season 2?
Not only did Taffy Brodesser-Akner write the 2019 book Fleishman Is in Trouble (it being her debut novel), but she's the showrunner of the series of the same name. The poignant, layered, somewhat-depressing tale follows Manhattan-based divorced liver doctor Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) as he dives head-first into the world of app-based dating for the first time in his sad little life.
Chaz From 'The Circle' Says He Felt He Was "Living a Double Life" After Filming (EXCLUSIVE)
Unlike most television networks, Netflix tries to release seasons of its reality shows more often than once each year. But, because of that schedule, fans of The Circle can't help but wonder when Season 5 was filmed. It's a fair question, especially since many also want to know what the cast is up to and who wins.
'The Circle's Season 5 Finale Isn't Released at the Same Time As the Final Episodes
When Season 5 of The Circle premiered on Netflix on Dec. 28, you (along with a couple million other subscribers) might have felt a pang of disappointment. Not because the season is lacking in any way, but instead because just a few episodes were released in the first drop. That means you’ll have to wait quite a while before The Circle’s Season 5 finale premieres on the streaming platform.
'Kaleidoscope' Is a Netflix Series That Can Be Played in (Almost) Any Order
In recent years, Netflix has been presenting new and unique ways for viewers to consume its nigh-endless stream of content that go beyond straight binge-watching. The first instance came in 2018 with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an interactive film in the popular sci-fi anthology series in which viewers could make choices that alter the narrative. In later years, Netflix presented its own subsect of gaming with titles like Trivia Quest and Cat Burglar.
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Britney Spears Just Mentioned Her Father-in-Law in an Instagram Post — Who Is the Mystery Man?
We love Britney Spears. We would like to start with that. In fact, we should start every post with a statement about our adoration for the Grammy winning "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer. So, no matter how wild or racy her Instagram posts get, we fully support the pop legend. (Cut her some slack; Brit has only been freed from her conservatorship since Nov. 12, 2022. #FreedBritney)
Rumors Are Swirling That Kanye West Has Been Missing for Days or Even Weeks
Following a string of erratic behavior that left the public more alienated from him than ever before, rumors are now swirling that Kanye West has disappeared. As rumors of his disappearance continue to circulate online, though, many are wondering if there is any truth to them, or whether they are just the latest hoax related to the rapper to come from the depths of the internet.
Why Does Miley Cyrus Want Off Morrissey's Next Album? Here's Why They're Butting Heads
The music world is full of disagreements and feuds, and the newest one concerns Morrissey and Miley Cyrus. Just before Christmas 2022, Morrissey's official website dropped a major bombshell involving Miley. Now everyone wants to know the story behind the post, and it's the latest difficult situation that Morrissey has been involved in.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
A Brief but Succinct Recap of the 'Pokémon' Anime as Ash's Journey Comes to an End
After more than 15 years, the story of Ash Ketchum (or Satoshi, if you prefer the Japanese dub) is finally coming to an end. The storyline of the original Pokémon anime is almost over and the torch will soon be passed to a new generation of Pokémon trainers in a new series coming in 2023.
Sacrifices Were Made for the Greater Good in the 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 1 Finale
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale on Paramount Plus. The aspiring Starfleet Academy recruits faced their final test aboard the Protostar in the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale. With the Living Construct unleashed, more and more Starfleet ships arrive in an attempt to help the Protostar, which results in said ships being infected as well. It's a horrible chain of destruction that seems to be unstoppable.
In 'Irreverent,' a Criminal Hides From the Law in Australia — Was the Show Filmed There?
Paulo (Colin Donnell) knows he can't stay in Chicago after he kills his boss's son in the new Peacock series Irreverent. Oh, and did we mention that the aforementioned boss is well... a mob boss?. Naturally, Paulo flees as far away as he can, all the way to Australia. He...
TikTok Post Reveals Details on Brittany Dawn Controversy With Homeless Man
It's one thing to invoke religion in order to spread hateful messages to others, but it's another to use your faith as a cover to scam people out of money. Unfortunately, it's that alleged controversy for which influencer Brittany Dawn has become infamous. Throughout her online career, she's been the...
Who Are Nathalie Emmanuel's Parents? A Look at the 'Invitation' Star's Family
Many of us first became familiar with Nathalie Emmanuel in Season 3 of Game of Thrones (i.e., back in the early seasons when the show was worth watching — change our minds). Since then, you've seen her in big film franchises like the Fast and Furious flicks and the Maze Runner movies, as well as the miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral and the fantasy show The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, in which she voiced the character Deet.
A TikTok Video of a Girl Reacting to Her Christmas Suitcase Gift Is Dividing the Internet
For many parents, nothing beats the joy of seeing their children unwrap their presents on Christmas Day. After months of planning, saving, or stashing away the perfect gift, it’s understandable why some want to unveil their Christmas surprises in outlandish ways. TikTok parents worldwide shared their kids’ live reactions...
Jax's Hit Song "Victoria's Secret" Dissects All That's Wrong With the Company It's Titled After
Ever since she first made waves auditioning for Season 14 of American Idol, New Jersey native Jax has been steadily building quite a following in the music industry. Despite finishing in third place on the hit singing competition, Jax leveraged her fame to join the American Idols LIVE! Tour 2015 and began recording and releasing music.
We Picked the Best True Crime Podcasts of 2022 out of a Lineup
Unlike the subjects of some of these true crime podcasts, we made it through 2022. Sorry we're talking about death so soon out the gate. You see it's inevitable, and since Americans no longer have a healthy relationship with dying, we have to do things like consume true crime content as if it's our jobs. And for these podcast hosts, it is their job! Here are our picks for best true crime podcasts of 2022.
Bono's Daughter Had the Best Take on the Nepo-Baby Discourse
2022 really said, "Wait, y'all, we've got one last internet trend for you – nepo babies." The phrase refers to the children of famous celebrities who obviously benefit from their parents' fame when it comes to their own respective careers. Although some notable nepo babies were defensive when they...
Singer Nicky Youre Is a Taken Man! Find out About His Girlfriend Here
Over the last few years, one of pop music's biggest rising stars has been Nicky Youre. The American singer has captivated millions of listeners with his infectious style of summery pop music, and his 2021 single "Sunroof" made it to the top 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Article continues...
