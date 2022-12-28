Read full article on original website
Calexico Declares State of Emergency
CALEXICO – The Calexico City Council unanimously approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency resulting from the release of groups of asylum seekers onto the city’s streets during a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 29. The approved resolution is meant to allow the city to seek additional...
Guns Seized Following Calexico Firearm Incident
CALEXICO – A 36-year-old Calexico man who reportedly discharged a firearm and temporarily barricaded himself in his residence in the 1000 block of East Second Street was arrested by Calexico police at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Ramon Landeros was reportedly armed with an AK-47 rifle and wearing...
OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead
EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A man and a woman reportedly died when the vehicle the man was driving overturned and became submerged in a canal near Dogwood and McCabe roads at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The driver, a 50-year-old Heber man, was travelling southbound on Dogwood south of...
