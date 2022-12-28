Read full article on original website
Related
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Union grad James Walker’s ultimate sacrifice in Korean War differs from counterparts of the day
Several stories have been shared over the years of News-Herald coverage area student-athletes who went on to make the ultimate sacrifice for their country in world wars. None are quite like that of James K. Walker Jr. He left high school in his senior year to serve in World War...
News-Herald.com
John Carroll men’s basketball wins in OT vs. Skidmore at Naples Classic
The John Carroll men’s basketball team needed overtime at the Naples Classic in Florida, but the Blue Streaks got a much-needed victory on Dec. 30 before returning to Northeast Ohio. JCU improved to 9-2 with an 83-78 win over Skidmore College at the Community School of Naples thanks to...
Comments / 0