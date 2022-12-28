Read full article on original website
Record-high Social Security cost-of-living increase poised to kick in soon
Social Security recipients will soon receive the biggest bump to their benefits more than four decades, with the pension program poised to increase by 8.7% in 2023. The increase, known as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is the largest since 1981, when recipients saw an 11.2% jump. It will increase the average monthly benefit by about $140.
