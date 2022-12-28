ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Report: Eric Bieniemy Is ‘More Popular’ in Head Coaching Market This Year

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WO1lf_0jwgstur00

Bieniemy's name is once again being tossed around this year for 2023 head coaching gigs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to having offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's name mentioned in conversations about open head coaching vacancies throughout the league, and that hype train is picking up steam once again.

In an article from Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN , the two addressed some of the latest news and rumors from around the NFL and also analyzed the upcoming Week 17 slate of games. Graziano mentioned Bieniemy and the Chiefs in the "empty your notebooks" section of the article, reporting that the 53-year-old seems like a more popular name right now than he already has been in recent years. Here's what Graziano wrote:

We weren't hearing his name much at this time last year, and he didn't go for a lot of interviews after the season. But I'd be very surprised if he didn't get at least an interview in Denver, and there are a lot of people I talk to about the coaching carousel who believe this could finally be the year Bienemy gets his shot.

I'm not sure what has changed since last year -- maybe the Chiefs' ability to maintain their high level of offensive performance without Tyreek Hill -- but for some reason he sounds like he's more popular on the circuit this time around.

Bieniemy, now in his fifth season as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, has interviewed with 14 NFL teams for their open head coaching vacancies over the course of the league's four most recent hiring cycles. He has yet to land that elusive head coaching job despite Doug Pederson being hired by the Philadelphia Eagles after three seasons as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator and Matt Nagy landing with the Chicago Bears after just two years in the same role. After many believed this past offseason would be Bieniemy's time to shine, he ended up returning to Kansas City on another one-year contract for the 2022 campaign.

With Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid working together to form one of the NFL's best offenses for multiple years in a row, the former has made it obvious that he has what it takes to help lead a team to success. Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have constantly backed Bieniemy as a top-tier candidate who's ready to take the next step, and it helps that the Chiefs' offense remains arguably the top unit in the NFL in the post-Tyreek Hill era.

Time will tell if this cycle will ultimately see Bieniemy become a head coach, but Graziano's report sheds a bit of updated light on how opposing teams may view him. With clubs such as the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers already having questionable long-term head coaching situations and more likely to come, there doesn't project to be a serious shortage of available opportunities.

Comments / 7

Willie James
3d ago

There must be something to him not getting jobs perhaps 🤔 a personality trait . I remember him as fearless running back at Colorado

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Mark Davis reportedly drove Raiders' Derek Carr decision

The Raiders’ Derek Carr decision has become this week’s top NFL storyline, and it sets up an interesting trade market for a player who has been loosely involved in trade rumors for years. It may not have been Josh McDaniels‘ decision to move in this direction. At least, not right now.
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About His NFL Coaching Future

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will officially induct Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Arians coached the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. He went 31-18 during that span and won a Super Bowl in 2020. During a recent interview, Arians reflected on his career. Although he'd love to...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
thecomeback.com

Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move

The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts

Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in... The post Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Report: Players From 1 NFL Team Not Happy With Coaching Staff Today

It's been a lost season for the Denver Broncos, who thought they would be competing for an AFC West title and possible Super Bowl. After trading for Russell Wilson, it seemed like the team had finally found its missing piece. Wilson, however, is one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this year and the team has already fired its head coach.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr

Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy