Clemson, SC

Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice

By Will Vandervort
 4 days ago

Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The senior came to practice wearing street clothes, a sign that he could miss the game considering the Orange Bowl Classic will kick off in two days.

Jones was wearing a yellow jersey in Tuesday's practice. There is no official word from Clemson on why he did not practice Wednesday or if he will be available for the Tigers.

The Clemson cornerback has started and played in 10 games this year. He missed three games due to a stinger in his shoulder.

Jones has 31 tackles this season and has broken up one pass, as defenses have seldom throw in his direction.

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
Clemson’s Wrecking Ball

When Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., finishes a practice or a game, he gets a couple of different views on what he is doing right, what he might be doing wrong and what he can do better.
FOX Carolina

History behind Clemson’s $2 bill tradition

MIAMI, FL. (FOX Carolina) - For Clemson fans, when you pack to go to an away game there are some essentials you probably bring such as your Clemson attire and $2 bills. The tradition of the $2 bill started in Sept. 1977 when then IPTAY Executive Secretary George Bennett came up with the idea encouraging fans to bring $2 bills to spend in Atlanta as a way of showing Georgia Tech how much of an impact Clemson fans have on the economy after the GT administration wanted to cancel the football series between the two schools.
