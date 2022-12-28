ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: Front Office Ignoring LeBron James's Pleas For Roster Improvement?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1631a1_0jwgskDY00

The 14-20 Lakers are spiraling.

LeBron James is no stranger to using his postgame press conferences to subtly suggest that his teams are struggling due to personnel issues, the hopes of inspiring his teams' front offices to take action, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register .

Goon notes that this year, it appears that Los Angeles Lakers team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka does not seem to be heeding James's repeated complaints to the press about his teammates. Last night, despite collecting a win in Orlando, he said his team lacked "a lot of size, a lot of length." Much earlier this season, King James kvetched that the Lakers were "not a team that's constructed of great shooting."

Goon notes that, in the final season of his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James publicly complained on February 3, 2018, about his team's horrible performances in national TV games that season (they were 0-8 at the time) -- and accordingly, Cleveland team president David Griffin flipped key rotation players Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade, and Channing Frye in exchange for younger additions like combo guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. (both from the Lakers), shooting guard Rodney Hood and point guard George Hill. That team went on to make its fourth straight NBA Finals in the summer, though it fell to the Golden State Warriors in a clean sweep.

Goon writes that, though in part this current roster may be somewhat the fault of James (who, along with Anthony Davis, may have had an outsize role in advocating for the disastrous trade that brought them Russell Westbrook), it's fascinating that the Lakers are reportedly keeping one eye on their future without James, and seem hesitant to flip their big assets (upcoming draft picks in 2027 and 2029) in deals that could improve the team now. The Lakers extended James in the offseason, presumably with an understanding that they would do what they could to field a competitive club for the 18-time All-Star. Instead, they continue pushing back their supposed timeline for making a trade.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
People

La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy