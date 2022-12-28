Effective: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will develop near the coast early this evening and gradually spread inland across southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama and the western Florida panhandle tonight through Monday morning.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO