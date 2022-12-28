Read full article on original website
PWMania
Top AEW Stars Including Chris Jericho Said They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return to the Company
CM Punk has not appeared in an AEW match since All Out, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and later got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following his infamous rant at the post-event press conference ripping several wrestlers. Punk would have...
wrestleview.com
Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show
AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said
CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Great-O-Khan Thinks NJPW Can Step Up Their Game For Wrestler Entrances
The Great-O-Khan is ready for NJPW to step up its game. The United Empire member discussed this topic while chatting with the SPICE Outlet, where he expressed his hope that NJPW would improve wrestler entrances, as he thinks they are all pretty basic and an area that the promotion could certainly highlight its talent more. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title against Kenny Omega at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Will as the -300 favorite to retain the title, while Omega is the +200 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Here is the card for the show:
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes’ Daughter Gets Big First Haircut
Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are not only popular names in the wrestling business, but one of the most family-oriented people as well. Both are spending a lot of time with each other and their little daughter as Cody recovers from his injury. Recently, their daughter was in for her first-ever bangs trim.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Misses Former WWE Women's Champion
It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are close outside of the ring, and their friendship with one another has stood the test of time despite the pair currently being in different companies. After James retweeted a picture of herself making a goofy face, a fan joked that...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Buried Idea That Was Pitched For WWE Raw Star
It’s been a big year for WWE returns and a few months ago fans saw former NXT star Dexter Lumis make his return to the company. Lumis has since been featured on the Raw brand, but Road Dogg recently reflected on his time in NXT during an episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast.
wrestlingheadlines.com
United Wrestling Network Bringing Ret Carpet Rumble to Arizona with Stars from AEW, MLW, & Beyond
The United Wrestling Network, the people behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, are heading back to the Grand Canyon State! After Championship Wrestling from Arizona was put on the back burner thanks, in no small part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing UWN promotion returns to Mesa, Arizona this time bringing all the stars of the UWN for a special outdoors event called Red Carpet Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Praises Bloodline Member As One Of The Greats
The Bloodline has been WWE's most prominent faction for the last couple of years, with Sami Zayn joining its ranks earlier this year. Following Zayn becoming part of The Bloodline, fans have backed Zayn in his matches, despite his being aligned with WWE's biggest heel faction. Zayn has been receiving some of the loudest reactions from live crowds over the past few months. Despite his current disdain for The Bloodline, Kevin Owens had high praise for Zayn while on "Cheap Heat."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair on Why 2022 Was Her Best Year, What She Thought of Before Tonight’s Return on WWE SmackDown, More
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair says 2022 was the best year of her life. As noted, Flair made her surprise return earlier tonight during the final SmackDown of 2022, defeating Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title, right after Rousey retained over Raquel Rodriguez. This was Flair’s first appearance since dropping the strap to Rousey in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
