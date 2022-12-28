Eddie Edwards Excited To Finally Face Jonathan Gresham, Recalls Their IMPACT Rebellion Match Being Canceled

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact and Scott D’Amore Issues Statements on the Passing of Don West
Impact Wrestling and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore have paid tribute to Don West following his tragic passing. As noted, Mike Tenay took to Twitter today to announce that his longtime friend and former colleague has passed away after a battle with brain cancer. West was 59. In an...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Young Bucks Were Originally Scheduled For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next week as he is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), won’t be with him. However, they were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
wrestlingheadlines.com
United Wrestling Network Bringing Ret Carpet Rumble to Arizona with Stars from AEW, MLW, & Beyond
The United Wrestling Network, the people behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, are heading back to the Grand Canyon State! After Championship Wrestling from Arizona was put on the back burner thanks, in no small part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing UWN promotion returns to Mesa, Arizona this time bringing all the stars of the UWN for a special outdoors event called Red Carpet Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Announces 2022 Year-End Award Winners
Impact Wrestling has announced the results of their 2022 Year-End Awards, which were voted on by the fans. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander was named Male Wrestler of the Year, while Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace was named Knockout of the Year. The following awards were announced on this...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Solo Sikoa on the Best Advice from Roman Reigns, Growing Up with The Usos, Sami Zayn’s Antics, More
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The New York Post to discuss growing up with his brothers, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the best advice he’s received from his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, being around Sami Zayn and The Usos with their constant antics, and more. Below are the highlights:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Looks Back On Wrestling In The Only Ladder Match Of His Career
During a recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash looked back on his ladder match with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The match took place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view back in late 2011. Triple H won the match after he struck Nash with a sledgehammer, which had been hanging above the ring. A fan mentioned that it was out of the norm for both men to work a ladder match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Segments Changed Due to Travel Issues, Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s Show
Tonight’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will be called by Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. AEW President Tony Khan came out before Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Broomfield, CO, and announced that Wight would be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Jim Ross...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricky Starks Discusses His Feud With MJF, AEW Aspirations
Serving as a guest on “Casual Conversations with The Classic,” Ricky Starks discussed his promo segment with AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF on the December 7th edition of Dynamite. MJF called Starks a dollar-store version of “The Rock.” Starks called him “Maxipad” and a bootleg Roddy Piper....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair on Why 2022 Was Her Best Year, What She Thought of Before Tonight’s Return on WWE SmackDown, More
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair says 2022 was the best year of her life. As noted, Flair made her surprise return earlier tonight during the final SmackDown of 2022, defeating Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title, right after Rousey retained over Raquel Rodriguez. This was Flair’s first appearance since dropping the strap to Rousey in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE and AEW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Schiavone discussed the differences between AEW and WWE regarding production. He previously worked in WWE in 1989 and 1990. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Has Official Last Day With AEW, Thanks Tony Khan, BCC, and More
William Regal has had his last official day with AEW. The Gentleman Villain took to Twitter this morning to announce his official departure from the company after signing with them back in March following his debut at Revolution. Regal takes the time to thank AEW President Tony Khan, members of the Blackpool Combat Club, and more for welcoming him during this time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Great-O-Khan Thinks NJPW Can Step Up Their Game For Wrestler Entrances
The Great-O-Khan is ready for NJPW to step up its game. The United Empire member discussed this topic while chatting with the SPICE Outlet, where he expressed his hope that NJPW would improve wrestler entrances, as he thinks they are all pretty basic and an area that the promotion could certainly highlight its talent more. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory Pulled from WWE Event?
It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`
wrestlingheadlines.com
Drew McIntyre Issues Warning to WWE Star, Xia Li Interrupts Interview, Ricochet on Top Dolla Being a Poor Sport
Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Xia Li and Tegan Nox all spoke with Megan Morant on this week’s edition of The SmackDown LowDown, as seen in the video below. McIntyre said his past month off felt like 10 years as he had to sit home and watch The Bloodline do the same thing every week. McIntyre issued a warning to Solo Sikoa and said he’s coming for The Enforcer of The Bloodline. He also promised that he and Sheamus will capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos on next’s SmackDown. McIntyre also said he plans to kick more ass in the new year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bushiroad CEO Says There Is A Possibility Sasha Banks Will Be At The Tokyo Dome
Sasha Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani commented on the reports of Banks coming in by saying:. “There is a possibility that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said
CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Erick Redbeard Addresses Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
In a recent appearance on the “Ten Count” podcast for WrestlingNews.co, Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan commented on various topics, including making a surprise entrance in the annual Royal Rumble match. WWE brings back former stars and legends for the match. “As far as appearing [at the Royal...
Comments / 0