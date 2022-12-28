Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
First Responders Pull Victim From Smoke-Filled Trailer
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man owes his life to the heroics of three area police officers. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, emergency dispatch received a fire call from the Dunewood Trailer Park on SR 212. The caller said his trailer was filling with smoke, and he was unable to exit.
hometownnewsnow.com
Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
95.3 MNC
Two people hurt after collision involving ambulance on U.S. 12
Two people are recovering after a crash involving an ambulance on U.S. 12 in Cass County. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at U.S. 12 and Reum Street when police say an 87-year-old Niles woman failed to yield and pulled out in from of the ambulance.
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
1 dead after fiery crash on southbound Kennedy
CHICAGO — A person is dead after a car rolled over and caught fire early Thursday morning on the Kennedy. Just before 2:10 a.m., police responded to southbound lanes of I-90 at Addison on the report of a single-vehicle crash. Illinois State Police said for unknown reasons, the vehicle rolled over and started on fire. One […]
abc57.com
One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
Man, 65, killed in crash south of Niles
A man was killed when an SUV hit a tree south of Niles Wednesday evening.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
etxview.com
Judge to begin considering whether Indicted Lake County sheriff can carry handgun in public
HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit filed in November by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asking that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public be declared unconstitutional. The status conference is scheduled for...
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
loud1033.com
Argos man killed in US 31 crash
MARSHALL CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Argos man has been killed when a semi hit his vehicle at US 31 and SR 10 in Marshall County. The crash happened late yesterday morning. The man did not yield to the semi and was headed east on SR 10. The semi-driver...
WNDU
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.
95.3 MNC
LaPorte County numbers in after blizzard
The numbers are in from LaPorte County in regard to last week’s blizzard. LaPorte County was the first county in northern Indiana to issue a Travel Warning, last week. Between December 22nd through December 24th, deputies battled extreme arctic like nightmarish conditions as the weather system swept through the region.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
