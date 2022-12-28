ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterton, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

First Responders Pull Victim From Smoke-Filled Trailer

(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man owes his life to the heroics of three area police officers. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, emergency dispatch received a fire call from the Dunewood Trailer Park on SR 212. The caller said his trailer was filling with smoke, and he was unable to exit.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people hurt after collision involving ambulance on U.S. 12

Two people are recovering after a crash involving an ambulance on U.S. 12 in Cass County. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at U.S. 12 and Reum Street when police say an 87-year-old Niles woman failed to yield and pulled out in from of the ambulance.
CASS COUNTY, MI
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
WGN News

1 dead after fiery crash on southbound Kennedy

CHICAGO — A person is dead after a car rolled over and caught fire early Thursday morning on the Kennedy. Just before 2:10 a.m., police responded to southbound lanes of I-90 at Addison on the report of a single-vehicle crash. Illinois State Police said for unknown reasons, the vehicle rolled over and started on fire. One […]
ADDISON, IL
abc57.com

One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
NILES, MI
fox32chicago.com

Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
loud1033.com

Argos man killed in US 31 crash

MARSHALL CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Argos man has been killed when a semi hit his vehicle at US 31 and SR 10 in Marshall County. The crash happened late yesterday morning. The man did not yield to the semi and was headed east on SR 10. The semi-driver...
ARGOS, IN
WNDU

Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

LaPorte County numbers in after blizzard

The numbers are in from LaPorte County in regard to last week’s blizzard. LaPorte County was the first county in northern Indiana to issue a Travel Warning, last week. Between December 22nd through December 24th, deputies battled extreme arctic like nightmarish conditions as the weather system swept through the region.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL

