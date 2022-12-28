ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Woman accused of murder misses court date; Obituary confirms her death

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Rio Grande Valley woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died.

ValleyCentral learned Wednesday that she has died, getting confirmation from Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa’s website. The obituary posted by the funeral home states she died Dec. 7.

Emma Linda Gracia was arrested Jan. 19, 2020, on a charge of murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Eduardo Mendoza, according to Hidalgo County records.

On Jan. 18, 2020, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at 25th Street after a homeowner said she shot a man, according to ValleyCentral archives ,

Weslaco man dead after auto-pedestrian accident

Gracia told authorities that her boyfriend was arguing with Mendoza and another man, and she fired a gun at Mendoza out of fear for her life. A news release by the sheriff’s office stated that Gracia shot the man with a .22 caliber rifle.

After the shooting, Gracia called 911 and provided authorities with names and a vehicle description of Mendoza and the man that was with him. Weslaco police and Texas DPS troopers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and found that Mendoza had been shot once in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the victim did not pose a threat and was outside of the property with his hands in the air at the time of the shooting, previous reports stated.

“Statements show that he was just in an argument,” Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said. “He was actually standing out in the street, was not on the property and he actually when she picked up the rifle, Mr. Mendoza had his hands up in the air.”

Additionally, authorities stated that Gracia’s neighbors said she shot at another neighbor a month before the fatal shooting.

Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville

Gracia was arrested and her bond was set at $1 million. Records show that an order of release was signed June 7, 2020, including a reduced personal recognizance bond set at $50,000. She was released from jail that same day.

According to records, Gracia was a no show to her pre-trial hearing that was held Nov. 14, 2022. A capias was issued for Gracia on Tuesday.

Comments / 17

Lisa Sierra Garza
4d ago

Look how incompetent the Valley Central is to post an article that is not true. PLEASE do your homework before posting articles. Yes, she may not have deserved to be out but due to her health conditions she was.

Reply(1)
3
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

