Coordinated police work led to the overnight arrest of Travon Webb, 18, after a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 15th Avenue South. Midtown Hills Precinct officers quickly responded to the break-in Tuesday night in which two male suspects entered a side door of the victim’s home, took keys to a black Lexus SUV, and drove off in the vehicle. Officers issued a description of the suspects and stolen SUV. East Precinct Officer Dillon Hunt spotted the Lexus around 11:30 p.m. in the Harmony Way area. Officer Hunt attempted to stop the SUV but the driver, later identified as Webb, fled at a high rate of speed onto East Trinity Lane. After the Lexus struck a guardrail while attempting to enter Ellington Parkway South, Webb and two passengers fled on foot. Webb was taken into custody while the other two eluded capture.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO