Bill Belichick Has Testy Exchange Over Mac Jones ‘Dirty’ Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Is Mac Jones a dirty player? Did he deserve to be fined for his controversial low block on Eli Apple?. Bill Belichick, as you might expect, is focused on the Miami Dolphins. Jones generated headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. Many players — aside...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring
While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Robert Kraft ‘not happy’ with Patriots’ offensive coaching staff
One way or another, the Patriots offensive coaching staff appears headed for a shakeup at the end of the season. The only question is whether owner Robert Kraft will have to get involved in making it happen. Kraft has expressed his unhappiness regarding the offensive staff, according to MMQB reporter Albert Breer, and could have a hand in trying to get it fixed for next season. “[Kraft’s] handling of this is going to dictate where everything goes once we get past Week 18,” Breer said Sunday on NBC Sports Boston. “My understanding is he’s made comments around the building that basically indicate he’s...
Giants vs Colts: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
Let’s take a look at the Giants Week 17 matchup against the Colts.
Bengals-Bills Kickoff Slightly Delayed On Monday Night
Fans get a little bit longer to tailgate.
Jaire Alexander taunts Justin Jefferson with 'Griddy' dance
A nightmare first quarter for the Vikings at Lambeau Field.
Yardbarker
Stock crashing for Steelers former first-round pick
Now in his fourth season, Bush has yet to eclipse any stat he posted as a rookie. Bush's rookie contract expires at the end of this season. With it unlikely the Steelers will re-sign him, another hole will be created on their roster for 2023. Spillane played 100% of the...
NFL Rumors: Giants To Make Offers To Two Impending Free Agents
The Giants reportedly will try to keep two key offensive players in New York as they gear up for a pivotal offseason. Both running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are set to hit free agency when the 2023 league year begins in March. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Giants are planning to extend offers to both first-round selections by the franchise.
Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals' Latest Loss to Atlanta Falcons
Twitter was quieter than usual during the Arizona Cardinals' 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but there were still some quality tweets.
Kyle Dugger Steps Up, Delivers Key Pick-Six For Patriots Vs. Dolphins
FOXBORO, Mass. — The defense of the New England Patriots has made a habit of getting into the end zone, and they did so again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. This time, it was safety Kyle Dugger who provided a difference-making play as he picked off Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and returned the interception 39 yards for a score to give the Patriots a 16-14 lead with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News
Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
Lakers aim to swat Hornets in finale of road trip
The Los Angeles Lakers will make the final stop of a five-game road trip when they visit the Charlotte Hornets
Suns update: Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (Achilles) set to return Monday at Knicks
NEW YORK — Phoenix is looking to get two key rotation players back for Monday’s afternoon game at New York. Landry Shamet (sore right Achilles) and Cameron Payne (right foot strain) are expected to return after missing multiple games with their latest injuries. Both are listed as probable. ...
