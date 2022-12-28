The Ford Mustang Mach-E is entering its third model year after debuting in 2021, but demand for the EV crossover hasn’t waned much over the past couple of years. Supply still outweighs demand for the EV crossover as it continues to gain market share against its chief rival – the Tesla Model Y, as well as the Model 3, which currently dominate the all-electric vehicle segment. As such, it isn’t much of a surprise to learn that the Ford Mustang Mach-E was one of the most viewed new cars of the year, according to CarGurus.

