Bill Belichick Has Testy Exchange Over Mac Jones ‘Dirty’ Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Is Mac Jones a dirty player? Did he deserve to be fined for his controversial low block on Eli Apple?. Bill Belichick, as you might expect, is focused on the Miami Dolphins. Jones generated headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. Many players — aside...
Mark Davis reportedly drove Raiders' Derek Carr decision
The Raiders’ Derek Carr decision has become this week’s top NFL storyline, and it sets up an interesting trade market for a player who has been loosely involved in trade rumors for years. It may not have been Josh McDaniels‘ decision to move in this direction. At least, not right now.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Commanders Cut DT Daniel Wise; What's Next?
Daniel Wise has played 17 games for the Washington Commanders over the past two seasons.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Patriots Rumors: Robert Kraft ‘Not Happy’ With Offensive Coaches
Like much of his team’s fanbase, Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly is not pleased with the way New England’s offense has been run this season. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Sunday on NBC Sports Boston that sources have told him Kraft is “not happy” with the Patriots’ controversial offensive coaching setup.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals 'MNF' preview, prediction, pick: High-stakes AFC showdown
Two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off in a pre-playoff showdown when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The Bills (12-3) currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC after winning their past six games, while the Bengals (11-4) are No. 3 after recording seven straight victories.
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
Tom Brady Clinches 20th Postseason Berth In Buccaneers Win
As the NFL regular season started to wind down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason hopes looked like they were starting to slip. With a win over the surging Carolina Panthers in Week 17, any and all worries dissipated. Brady and company came out on top with a 30-24 victory...
Skip Bayless Blasted Mike McCarthy On Twitter During Cowboys-Titans
Skip Bayless is not happy with his beloved Dallas Cowboys and their head coach, Mike McCarthy. With the Cowboys only leading the shorthanded Tennessee Titans 10-6 at halftime on Thursday Night Football, Bayless unloaded on McCarthy on Twitter. "This is where the Dallas Cowboys need a head coach they fear...
NFL mock draft: 4 surprise teams should trade up for Bryce Young
Ahead of Bryce Young’s final game with Alabama, it’s not too early to look ahead to his pro prospects. The NFL Draft is just a few months away. Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud will battle it out in early 2023 to determine which quarterback is selected first overall, and which will be relegated to JUST a top-5 pick. Life is tough as a top QB prospect, isn’t it?
Major Analyst: Bengals' Wide Receivers Against Bills' Secondary 'Biggest Talent Discrepancy'
The Bengals have one of the deepest receiving rooms in the NFL.
Final injury report for Commanders vs. Browns, Week 17
The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for Week 17 Friday, featuring multiple players either out or questionable. Running back Antonio Gibson will miss his first game of the season with knee/ankle injuries. With J.D. McKissic already out for the season, Jonathan Williams will back up Brian Robinson Jr. in Washington’s backfield.
Bengals make roster move with La'el Collins, appear to find starter at RT
The Cincinnati Bengals moved right tackle La’el Collins to injured reserve on Friday ahead of the team’s Week 17 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Collins tore his ACL during the win over the Patriots last weekend, yet has already been at practice supporting his guys. It seemed Hakeem...
Two Released from Active Roster
Outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu and defensive back John Reid saw limited action in Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
How Bill Belichick Factored Into Wild Brian Flores-Dolphins Saga
If it weren’t for Bill Belichick, Brian Flores might not have become an NFL head coach. However, Belichick also might’ve been the reason Flores wasn’t a head coach in 2022. In 2004, a 23-year-old Flores joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He worked his...
Ezekiel Elliott Stands Out With Supreme Air Jordans
Ezekiel Elliott wore rare Air Jordan sneakers before the Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday night.
