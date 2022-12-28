Read full article on original website
1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
Minor killed in West Virginia crash involving Cabell County sheriff’s deputy
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police are investigating after a minor was hit and killed by a car in Huntington on Friday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the accident involved a sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Zerkle says. There is no other information […]
Intoxicated man arrested after walking through hospital parking lot in underwear
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County man is facing charges after driving recklessly, walking through the hospital’s parking lot in his underwear, and then clinching his fist and asking the police if he wanted to “go.”. Police say, Gregory Dunford, 18, responded to Princeton Community Hospital...
WSAZ
Deputies | Man accused of malicious wounding, holding woman against her will
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in jail accused of holding a woman against her will inside a vehicle earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 1. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar is facing malicious wounding charges...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15 p.m. 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck Friday evening by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington, the county's sheriff said. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the...
Hell Creek man charged in shooting
A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into […]
Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
Metro News
Bodies recovered from Elk River
DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes
UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
WSAZ
Victims’ identities released after bodies recovered in Elk River
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)-Two bodies were recovered after being reported missing in the Elk River near the Duck area Friday, according to West Virginia State Police. Two people were approached by a near the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in Duck, West Virginia Friday afternoon, according to Troopers. Troopers identify the...
Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced today to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8,...
4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
WSAZ
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area that injured three others, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said. Della Browning was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a release. Investigators say...
Authorities release names of 2 men found in Elk River in West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2022, 4:19 p.m.): West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released the names of the two men who jumped into the Elk River and were later found dead. WVSP says Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw two men — Derek Lee Smith, 29, and Darrius James Nottingham Jr., 61, both of Duck, West Virginia — walking […]
Manager of One Stop in Oak Hill embezzles over $90K over a two-month span
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A manager at One Stop in Oak Hill is facing embezzlement charges. According to Oak Hill Police detectives, on July 14, 2022, the area manager said that the manager of One Stop located in Oak Hill, Chelsea Massey, had embezzled a large sum of money. Detectives were given a handwritten statement supposedly written by Massey, confessing to stealing an unknown amount of money from One Stop.
Single-vehicle crash causing traffic backup in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West in Charleston is causing traffic backup, West Virginia 511 cameras show. The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. near exit 58C. According to Metro 911, one person was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers do not know how bad the injuries are. Metro 911 says the […]
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
