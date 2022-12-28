ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Hell Creek man charged in shooting

A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Bodies recovered from Elk River

DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
DUCK, WV
Lootpress

Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Victims’ identities released after bodies recovered in Elk River

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)-Two bodies were recovered after being reported missing in the Elk River near the Duck area Friday, according to West Virginia State Police. Two people were approached by a near the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in Duck, West Virginia Friday afternoon, according to Troopers. Troopers identify the...
DUCK, WV
WSAZ

Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area that injured three others, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said. Della Browning was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a release. Investigators say...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Manager of One Stop in Oak Hill embezzles over $90K over a two-month span

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A manager at One Stop in Oak Hill is facing embezzlement charges. According to Oak Hill Police detectives, on July 14, 2022, the area manager said that the manager of One Stop located in Oak Hill, Chelsea Massey, had embezzled a large sum of money. Detectives were given a handwritten statement supposedly written by Massey, confessing to stealing an unknown amount of money from One Stop.
OAK HILL, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy