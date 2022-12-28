ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

MoDOT unveils plans, takes comment on Highway 54 improvements in Jefferson City

By Ethan Heinz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34swjp_0jwgqRT300

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Transportation is working on plans to improve road safety and expand capacity on Highway 54 in north Jefferson City.

Some of the plans include widening the highway to six lanes from the Roy Blunt Bridge over the Missouri River to the Highway 63/94 interchange. Plans also include restriping the eastbound lanes of Highway 54 on the bridge to expand from three lanes to four.

Rehabilitation of the Route W bridge over Highway 54 and the interchange bridge at Highway 63 and 94 are also included in the plans. Work is expected to take place in 2024, with the contract for the work expected to be awarded in December 2023.

Central District Engineer Machelle Watkins said in a news release that traffic volume along this corridor continues to grow.

"We have been working with the city and county as well as local businesses that will be impacted to identify potential enhancements and reconfigurations for these intersections," Watkins said. "Our goal is to make the usage of this roadway as safe and reliable as possible for all travelers that come through that area."

According to Assistant District Engineer Randy Aulbur, the cost of the project will roughly be $4.5 million.

"There's federal fuel tax and state fuel tax," Aulbur said. "Those revenues generated from that go to improvements like this. If you buy an automobile or purchase a vehicle, you pay sales tax on that vehicle as well, and that sales tax is going towards it."

According to Aulbur, safety is another reason for the renovations to be done.

"It was meant as a way to address some of the congestion and improve the reliability. It also addresses a safety concern whenever you're backing traffic up."

Aulbur was referring to the times of high congestion in this area, more specifically during morning and afternoon rushes.

Although safety is in mind, some locals are not too thrilled with the proposed project, one going as far as to state "if it isn't broken, don't fix it."

Local business owners are also concerned with how construction will effect business. The owner of Turkey Creek Golf Course said with the construction, people will need to take a long way around to get to his business. He is concerned this will bring down the people coming into play golf or hit the driving range.

Residents can comment on the plan on MoDOT's website .

The post MoDOT unveils plans, takes comment on Highway 54 improvements in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia seeks comment on housing and development needs at Jan. 11 public hearing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia will hold a public hearing 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in rooms 1A/1B of city hall. The City estimates it will receive about $1 million in Community Development Block Grant and $600,000 in HOME funds in fiscal year 2024, according to a press release from the city. The The post Columbia seeks comment on housing and development needs at Jan. 11 public hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Davis Street construction in Jefferson City extended through Jan. 31

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Department of Public Works announced in a Thursday press release that road construction on Davis Street-- between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive -- is now expected to last through Jan. 31. Davis Street closed on Nov. 28 and was initially expected to reopen on Friday. The project is The post Davis Street construction in Jefferson City extended through Jan. 31 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group

The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Law enforcement encouraging safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Law enforcement officials are reminding everyone to keep safety as a top priority ahead of the new year as the New Year's counting period has already begun for the Highway Patrol as of 6 p.m. Friday. The Highway Patrol said during the 2021 New Year’s counting period, one person was killed and 331 The post Law enforcement encouraging safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Faurot Field was not the only area on the University of Missouri campus to experience damages over the weekend, according MU spokesman Christian Basi. Earlier this week, “significant damage” was reported at the football stadium on MU’s campus after pipes burst due to the extreme cold temperatures that affected Mid-Missouri. The reported The post More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Highway Patrol to begin New Year’s counting period Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are increasing the number of troopers and officers on the roads for the New Year's holiday counting period. The increased law enforcement presence is an effort to ensure people are celebrating the holiday safely. The counting period is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. The post Missouri Highway Patrol to begin New Year’s counting period Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers

Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Few Details Known After High-Speed Pursuit Through Parts of Lake Area

Few details are being released at this time after a high-speed pursuit which apparently started Thursday night in Osage Beach. What is known is that the suspect vehicle led authorities including Miller County and the highway patrol along eastbound-54 towards Cole County with speeds reportedly reaching 100-plus miles-per-hour. It’s not...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found

BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol watches for drunk drivers

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Law enforcement officials are reminding everyone to keep safety as a top priority ahead of the new year as the New Year's counting period has already begun for the Highway Patrol as of 6 p.m. Friday. The Highway Patrol said during the 2021 New Year’s counting period, one person was killed and 331 The post Missouri State Highway Patrol watches for drunk drivers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Horses saved during outbuilding fire in Gasconade County

Horses are saved during a structure fire in Gasconade County. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports it was called Friday night to a fire on Highway ZZ, about 18 miles south of Hermann. Crews had been told that animals were stuck inside an outbuilding on the property, but the homeowners were able to free the horses before crews arrived.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy