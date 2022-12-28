ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh's First Night to kick off New Year with a bang

By Shirley McMarlin
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
New Year’s Eve will start with a bang in downtown Pittsburgh — and end the same way.

Pyrotecnico Fireworks will bookend Highmark First Night Pittsburgh, with displays at 6 p.m. and midnight on Saturday.

In the hours between, the free annual event will feature music, dance, theater, visual arts, comedy, magic, kids’ activities and its signature parade.

The combination of New Year’s Eve falling on a weekend and the mild weather forecast should draw a large crowd of revelers, said Sarah Aziz, director of festival management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, which organizes the event.

More than 30 activities are planned, with highlights including the Ice Maze, a 5-foot-high, walk-through maze of giant ice blocks that will be situated at the Backyard at 8th & Penn.

An ice maze made one previous appearance, during the 2013 New Year’s Eve festivities, and was very popular that year, Aziz said.

Dimensions of the maze will be about 20½ by 22½ feet. The design will include multiple ice sculptures and a selfie station at its center.

The maze is designed and carved by master ice-carver Rich Bubin of Wilkins-based Ice Creations. Bubin has been sculpting ice for almost four decades and earned a Guinness World Record as fastest ice carver in 2002.

“We designed (the Ice Maze) thinking folks can come together to experience a peaceful, joyful journey to the center and back,” Bubin said. “Our hope is that our community can walk the labyrinth and transcend the stress of the last couple of years and move into the new year filled with peace and joy.”

That theme fits perfectly within the overall event, Aziz said.

“Pittsburgh’s Cultural District is a special destination on New Year’s Eve,” she said. “Through the power of the arts, we can reflect on the past and celebrate our future.”

Other First Night special features will include:

• Food Court — Warm drinks and tasty dishes will highlight the best of Pittsburgh’s dining scene, available for purchase throughout the evening at Penn Avenue and Eighth Street.

• Block Party — Creative activities for all ages, performances and a selfie station will be offered at Penn Avenue and Seventh Street. Citiparks will host a life-size story set for readings of Anna Dewdney’s “Llama Llama Red Pajama.”

• Williams SING-OFF Competition Winner —Madelyn Buffone, a senior at Marion Center High School in Indiana County, will perform at 6 p.m. on the Dollar Bank Stage. She was chosen from among contestants from grades 6 to 12 at area schools.

Nick Cortazzo, a special guest judge of the competition, will introduce Buffone and also sing one song. A Pittsburgh native and New York transplant, Cortazzo has multiple regional theater credits including appearances with Pittsburgh CLO. He currently is performing as Link Larkin in the national tour of “Hairspray.”

• Parade — The annual arts-focused parade sets out at 8 p.m. from the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and proceeds along Penn Avenue, taking a right turn onto Stanwix Street. Featuring its signature giant puppets, the parade has a “Better World” theme.

• R&B vocalist INEZ — The performance is set for 10:45 p.m. on the Highmark Stage. A native of Homewood, INEZ was named 2020 Pittsburgh Music Artist of the Year by radio station WYEP. Her 2019 debut album is titled “Voicemails and Conversations.”

• Benedum Center and Byham Theater tours — New this year, the guided, behind-the-scenes tours are scheduled throughout the evening. The tours are an opportunity not only to showcase the historical value of the venues, Aziz said, but also to familiarize guests with their inner workings not seen from the auditoriums.

Tour-goers also can take advantage of face-painting, caricaturists and tarot card readings.

• The Future of Pittsburgh Grand Finale — The countdown to midnight starts at 11:55 p.m. at the Highmark Stage and features the Future of Pittsburgh Ball ascending above the Cultural District accompanied by a Pyrotecnico Fireworks display.

Live performances in various venues will feature reggae, hip hop and jazz music. The Harris Theater will screen shorts by vintage comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. An outdoor Graffiti Gallery at Trust Oasis will have seven large-scale murals by regional artists.

A First Night Friends VIP Experience is available for $50, providing access to the First Night Friends Lounge in the O’Reilly Theater lobby, with complimentary food, beverages and entertainment. The $75 First Night Friends VIP Experience also includes exclusive performances at Liberty Magic by Mr. Messado and Ran’D Shine.

For a complete First Night schedule and to obtain a VIP pass, visit trustarts.org.

