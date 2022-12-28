Read full article on original website
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...
Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club hosts its annual New Year's Day jump
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the weather will be on the warm side as 2023 begins, it's still the day for one of Pittsburgh's "coldest" traditions! The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club will be holding its annual New Year's Day jump today. They will jump into the Monongahela River on the wharf landing right by the river. The jumpers will gather around 8:30 a.m.For those deciding to take the plunge - remember to have towels along with warm and dry clothes once you come out of the chilly water. You can get more details here!
Youngwood bartender school will be featured on 'World's Greatest' series
When partygoers in Westmoreland County are waiting on a drink New Year’s Eve, there’s a decent chance the person mixing it attended a class at Wines, Steins & Cocktails in Youngwood. At an unassuming building on Helman Street, owner Dan Clougherty estimated that he’s trained more than 40,000...
Pittsburgh businesses prepare for influx of business on New Years Eve
PITTSBURGH — Thousands are expected downtown this weekend to ring in 2023 and several restaurants are looking forward to the big crowds. “Light Up Night was one of our best nights we ever had in the ten years that we’ve been in business,” said the owner of Redbeard’s Sports Bar and Grill, Len Semplice. “We are really looking forward to First Night, hopefully it’s the same.”
kidsburgh.org
10 things to do in Pittsburgh with kids this weekend, from animatronic dinosaurs to fab fireworks
Photo above courtesy of The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. This weekend bridges the gap between 2022 and 2023, and there are lots of ways to celebrate. From animatronic dinosaurs to fireworks, there are plenty of things to do in Pittsburgh. Check out what’s happening in and around the city:...
Looking for New Year's plans? 5 Westmoreland County destinations to celebrate
Still looking for New Year’s plans? Here are five places you can celebrate from today to Monday in Westmoreland County. The South Greensburg venue Morelands at Waterworks will host a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. The event, which has a $10 cover, will include...
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
wtae.com
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
Pittsburghers enjoying the dramatic shift in weather prior to New Year's Eve
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the weather we've been having lately, it's been a tale of two cities one bitterly cold and one warm and pleasant.Last week we were in negative temperatures and wind chills, and today we're pushing 60-degrees. t is an understatement to say, it certainly has been a December to remember.And for many who were out on Friday, the weather seemed to be a nice reprieve from the forced hibernation of last week.People were out walking, running, and biking. And at 3 Lakes Golf Course in Penn Hills, a lot of folks were out hitting the links."Love the weather right now. Better than last week…50-degrees. 50-degrees and up I'll come out," said golfer Kevin Cooper."This is a great day to be here we thought that we would probably be wearing galoshes and long sleeve shirts and all that stuff. It is springtime," added Pittsburgh resident Matt Osterhaus.Of course, we all know winter is lurking again and poised to strike, but I'm not going to bring out a cloud to rain on this parade.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
One Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to temporarily close, another set to open
The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Olympia Shopping Center at 4313 Walnut Street in McKeesport will close at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 2.
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
Group hosting ‘block party’ on New Year’s Eve calls for Mayor Gainey to address housing crisis
A group of activists held a “block party in solidarity with unhoused neighbors“ on New Year’s Eve to call attention to what they call a housing crisis in Pittsburgh. The group said they were gathered at Mayor Gainey’s house and put up tents in the area of Apple Street and Paulson Avenue in Homewood. One activist told Channel 11 the city needs more affordable housing programs and a plan to renovate abandoned homes.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage Italian restaurant closing, new business announced for property
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage has announced on Thursday that it will be closing its doors after eight years of operation. Toss'd Italian Bar & Grille announced the closure via Facebook stating that the closure was a "life decision." "With COVID and Jeff's illness, life has changed us. Our priorities...
beavercountyradio.com
One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!
(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Memorial gathering held to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente's death
A memorial gathering was held at the Roberto Clemente statue outside PNC Park on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death. Roberto Clemente Jr., his wife, Kailee, and their children, Roberto III, and Leo, along with family, friends and fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend, gathered at the statue to place flowers and photos. Candles were planned to be lit around the statue in the evening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Several hundred birders slough through rain to count thousands of birds, some rare
The 123rd Christmas Bird Count several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township to the Laurel Highlands for the annual census of the birds. There’s never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community...
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
