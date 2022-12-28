ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
CBS Pittsburgh

First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club hosts its annual New Year's Day jump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the weather will be on the warm side as 2023 begins, it's still the day for one of Pittsburgh's "coldest" traditions! The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club will be holding its annual New Year's Day jump today. They will jump into the Monongahela River on the wharf landing right by the river. The jumpers will gather around 8:30 a.m.For those deciding to take the plunge - remember to have towels along with warm and dry clothes once you come out of the chilly water. You can get more details here!
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh businesses prepare for influx of business on New Years Eve

PITTSBURGH — Thousands are expected downtown this weekend to ring in 2023 and several restaurants are looking forward to the big crowds. “Light Up Night was one of our best nights we ever had in the ten years that we’ve been in business,” said the owner of Redbeard’s Sports Bar and Grill, Len Semplice. “We are really looking forward to First Night, hopefully it’s the same.”
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers enjoying the dramatic shift in weather prior to New Year's Eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the weather we've been having lately, it's been a tale of two cities one bitterly cold and one warm and pleasant.Last week we were in negative temperatures and wind chills, and today we're pushing 60-degrees. t is an understatement to say, it certainly has been a December to remember.And for many who were out on Friday, the weather seemed to be a nice reprieve from the forced hibernation of last week.People were out walking, running, and biking. And at 3 Lakes Golf Course in Penn Hills, a lot of folks were out hitting the links."Love the weather right now. Better than last week…50-degrees. 50-degrees and up I'll come out," said golfer Kevin Cooper."This is a great day to be here we thought that we would probably be wearing galoshes and long sleeve shirts and all that stuff. It is springtime," added Pittsburgh resident Matt Osterhaus.Of course, we all know winter is lurking again and poised to strike, but I'm not going to bring out a cloud to rain on this parade.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Group hosting ‘block party’ on New Year’s Eve calls for Mayor Gainey to address housing crisis

A group of activists held a “block party in solidarity with unhoused neighbors“ on New Year’s Eve to call attention to what they call a housing crisis in Pittsburgh. The group said they were gathered at Mayor Gainey’s house and put up tents in the area of Apple Street and Paulson Avenue in Homewood. One activist told Channel 11 the city needs more affordable housing programs and a plan to renovate abandoned homes.
beavercountyradio.com

One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!

(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Memorial gathering held to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente's death

A memorial gathering was held at the Roberto Clemente statue outside PNC Park on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death. Roberto Clemente Jr., his wife, Kailee, and their children, Roberto III, and Leo, along with family, friends and fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend, gathered at the statue to place flowers and photos. Candles were planned to be lit around the statue in the evening.
