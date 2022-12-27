ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson County health director Bill Smith dies

By Staff report
The Robesonian
5 days ago
 5 days ago
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County public information officer confirmed Wednesday that Bill Smith, Robeson County’s health director, has died.

Smith passed away Tuesday at the age of 73.

“The Robeson County Government extends its most profound sympathies and condolences to Mr. Smith’s family, friends and colleagues. He was [a] dedicated and passionate health director for over 34 years,” a statement from the Robeson County government read in part.

Smith, a regular contributor to The Robesonian, began a health career with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in 1977.

He was appointed health director for the Robeson County Health Department in August of 1988, according to information released when Smith obtained one of two Ronald H. Levine Legacy Awards in 2006 in recognition of his contributions to public health on the local, state and national levels

“Mr. Smith not only loved Robeson County but was a strong advocate for rural public health and the citizens it served,” said Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue.

For several years, Smith has contributed informative columns to The Robesonian’s Health section and has been a major source of information during the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises.

Dr. Eva Meekins, director of the Nursing Program at Robeson Community College called Smith a “beacon” to the community of healthcare.

“He’s one of those icons you look to and look for … His columns were amazing and he was always on point,” Meekins said.

On Thursday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office offered condolences through its social media page, stating the office was “deeply saddened by the news.”

“Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and his administration extends our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Smith’s family, friends and the members of Robeson County Health Department,” the statement continued. “Smith embodied dedication, professionalism, and compassion during the 34 years that he served the citizens of Robeson County. Smith was [a] leader in the healthcare community and will be truly missed.”

