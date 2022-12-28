Read full article on original website
KEVN
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
KEVN
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
KEVN
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
KEVN
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stevie Williams, a 39-year-old woman from Rapid City, was sentenced to 14 years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, following a federal indictment in March 2021. In a release, the Department...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday. Rapid City officials suspect the avian flu is to blame for the dozens of geese recovered in the last week. Game, Fish and Parks officials have reported “significant cases” of avian flu in snow geese and other waterfowl over the last several weeks.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department seeking public’s help in identifying Christmas Eve robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Christmas Eve robbery that occurred at 2730 W. Main Street. The suspect entered the casino and demanded money from an employee who complied, and the suspect then left on foot.
newscenter1.tv
What New Year’s resolutions are people making for 2023?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 2023 is quickly approaching and people are counting down the hours, minutes and even the seconds to the new year. With it, most people set resolutions to make the most out of 2023. Here’s some examples of resolutions people have for 2023 and why they...
newscenter1.tv
“Within minutes, there was crash after crash that got called in.” Pennington County officials share their experiences working through Winter Storm Diaz
RAPID CITY, S.D.–With the remnants of Winter Storm Diaz melting away, two members of local law enforcement organizations share their stories of working through the storm. Senior Deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Jeff Jones and Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Maciejewski describe what it was like for them in the brutally cold conditions.
KELOLAND TV
End to a chapter for Sheriff Thom
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After 44 years in law enforcement, Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thom, is saying goodbye to the role. For just a couple more days, Sheriff Kevin Thom will finish his career after 12 years in the position. “I was fortunate, I inherited a good organization....
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
rcgov.org
drgnews.com
Duo from Spearfish wins South Dakota Congressional App Challenge for 2nd year in a row
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is congratulating Congressional App Challenge winners, Katelyn and Casie Dale, from Spearfish, South Dakota. Katelyn and Casie designed an app called “Lighthouse.” The Dales won for the second year in a row. “Mastering the use of technology is an invaluable skill in the...
