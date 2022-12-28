Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are getting ready for kickoff in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, the No. 2 overall seed, is taking on No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Harbaugh's friends and family members...
Football World Reacts To The Hit On Marvin Harrison Jr.
On Saturday night, the Georgia Bulldogs entered the Peach Bowl as the favorite over Ohio State. The Buckeyes appear to have not received the memo. Through just over three quarters of play, it's Ohio State that looks like the clearly better team. The Buckeyes hold a 38-24 lead over the...
NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft Unhappy Report
Fans have grown increasingly frustrated over the New England Patriots' offense this season. Robert Kraft reportedly shares that displeasure. NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer said Sunday that the Patriots owner is "not happy" with the team's offensive coaching staff. "That could lead to shuffling at more than just the play-caller...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral
Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
Video Of Patrick Mahomes Catching His Own Pass Goes Viral
Every week of Patrick Mahomes playing quarterback raises the potential for something to happen that we've never seen before. Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos was yet another. On their opening drive, facing 2nd and 7, Mahomes tried to throw a pass downfield only for a Broncos defender to swat...
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend
J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
Tennessee Player's Reaction To Reporter's Clemson Comment Going Viral
On Friday night, Tennessee dismantled Clemson in the Orange Bowl by a final score of 31-14. It was a complete performance from Josh Heupel's squad. After the game was over, Heupel was asked if he felt his defense was disrespected heading into the Orange Bowl. "Obviously, a lot has been...
Breaking: Eagles Star Stretchered Off The Field On Sunday
Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat has been a revelation for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, making it all the more sad to see what transpired on Sunday. After making a tackle on a run play, the 25-year-old remained down for several minutes and eventually had to be stretchered off the field.
Look: Postgame Photo Of J.J. McCarthy Is Going Viral
The Michigan Wolverines fell short of their lofty national title hopes on Saturday, ending the calendar year with a 51-45 upset loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. After the game, UM quarterback J.J. McCarthy stayed on the field throughout the postgame ceremony, taking in the moment to use it as motivation for next season.
CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Peach Bowl Loss
C.J. Stroud played arguably the best game of his college career on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it ended in a loss. Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, before giving up the lead late and failing to make a game-winning field goal attempt.
Look: Joe Theismann Appears To React To Carson Wentz's Play
Carson Wentz threw an interception early in his return to the starting lineup Sunday. Washington Commanders fans already want him benched again for Taylor Heinicke, and a former franchise legend doesn't appear to like what he sees either. Shortly after the first-quarter pick, Joe Theismann posted an opinion seemingly directed...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wild Play On Sunday
Another NFL Sunday, another Patrick Mahomes highlight reel play. Usually, we see Mahomes complete amazing passes to his receivers, but today he connected with himself. An attempt by the Kansas City Chiefs star was batted right back at him by a Denver Broncos defender, and not only did Mahomes catch the ball, but he made something out of the play.
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Performance Tonight
On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Dallas Cowboys in what promised to be the most-lopsided game of the NFL weekend. Well, through one half of play that has not been the case. Dallas holds a 10-6 lead over the Titans thanks to several first-half turnovers. Tennessee is missing...
Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision
Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Sugar Bowl Mistake
This year's Sugar Bowl trophy ceremony featured an embarrassing mistake. After Alabama notched a 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the team was awarded the Sugar Bowl trophy in a postgame ceremony. The presenter made a significant blunder when announcing Nick Saban's squad as this year's bowl game winner.
Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About His NFL Coaching Future
On Sunday, the Buccaneers will officially induct Bruce Arians into their Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Arians coached the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. He went 31-18 during that span and won a Super Bowl in 2020. During a recent interview, Arians reflected on his career. Although he'd love to...
