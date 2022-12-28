Read full article on original website
3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car
NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has […]
bloomingtonian.com
Police investigate New Year’s Day stabbing in the 200 block of South College Avenue
Police are investigating a stabbing around 12:39 a.m. New Year’s Day 2023, which left a man injured in the 200 block of South College Avenue. The stabbing victim was standing and talking to first responders before being transported to a hospital. The man stumbled from an alley to a...
WTHR
IMPD: Man was parked in his grandmother's driveway when he was shot by officers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shot and wounded a man who was parked in the driveway of his grandmother's near northeast side house early Saturday. According to IMPD, the grandmother called police just after 4 a.m. to report a suspicious car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street and she said she didn't know who it was.
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
WANE-TV
Suspect in shooting outside Mitchell’s accepts plea agreement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A plea agreement is in place for a man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar this past August. Jaleen Willis, 23, recently accepted the terms of the plea agreement, and it will...
wbiw.com
Preteen runs away and faces criminal charges after having violent meltdowns
BEDFORD – A preteen faces criminal charges following two incidents on Tuesday, December 27th. The first incident happened at 2:10 p.m. when his mother had taken him to the Lawrence County Health Department on Mitchell Road to get the required school immunizations. The 12-year-old male had a “meltdown” in the office when he learned he was getting shots and left the building without permission. His mother requested that he be charged with being a runway.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an...
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs
Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
8-year-old shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive. Police believe the gunshot came […]
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after three juveniles were caught consuming alcoholic beverages
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. According to a probable cause affidavit, on December 16th at 11:57 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called to 1707 24th Street to assist Lawrence County Probation in reference to three juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages in the home.
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
Court docs: Suspect accused of using brick to beat man to death in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – It took more than a year for murder charges to be filed against an Indianapolis man accused of beating his victim to death with a brick in September 2021. Footage from surveillance cameras and the suspect’s distinctive clothing led investigators to arrest 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong in connection with the death of 34-year-old Atlas […]
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police
INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
Man accused of stealing car in downtown Indianapolis with 70-year-old woman inside
Justin Matthews, age 29, was arrested in Illinois by Moultrie County deputies and faces kidnapping and auto theft charges.
Family questions court system following Columbus woman's murder days after being denied restraining order
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Family members are questioning the justice system after their loved one was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Columbus. Julie Neumann Schmidtke's shooting death came just days after a judge denied a protective order against the woman's estranged husband. Family and friends say Julie, a preschool...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 30, 2022
3:44 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Q Street. 5:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. 5:26 a.m. Alarm sounding at Subway on 16th Street. It was a...
cbs4indy.com
Pregnant woman’s family pleads for change to protective order law following her death
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus woman tried to get protection from her husband months, even days, before her family says he killed her before killing himself. A Bartholomew County judge denied her request for a protective order on Dec. 9; they both died on Dec. 19. Julie Anne...
korncountry.com
Report: Murdered Columbus woman denied protective order from husband days before death
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband last week in an apparent murder-suicide had sought a protective order days before her death, per a report by Louisville TV Station WLKY. It was denied. Officers with the Columbus Police Department (CPD) found Julie Anne...
