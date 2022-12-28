ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WGN News

3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man was parked in his grandmother's driveway when he was shot by officers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shot and wounded a man who was parked in the driveway of his grandmother's near northeast side house early Saturday. According to IMPD, the grandmother called police just after 4 a.m. to report a suspicious car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street and she said she didn't know who it was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect in shooting outside Mitchell’s accepts plea agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A plea agreement is in place for a man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar this past August. Jaleen Willis, 23, recently accepted the terms of the plea agreement, and it will...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Preteen runs away and faces criminal charges after having violent meltdowns

BEDFORD – A preteen faces criminal charges following two incidents on Tuesday, December 27th. The first incident happened at 2:10 p.m. when his mother had taken him to the Lawrence County Health Department on Mitchell Road to get the required school immunizations. The 12-year-old male had a “meltdown” in the office when he learned he was getting shots and left the building without permission. His mother requested that he be charged with being a runway.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs

Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
WASHINGTON, IN
FOX59

8-year-old shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive. Police believe the gunshot came […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after three juveniles were caught consuming alcoholic beverages

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. According to a probable cause affidavit, on December 16th at 11:57 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called to 1707 24th Street to assist Lawrence County Probation in reference to three juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages in the home.
BEDFORD, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police

INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)

Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 30, 2022

3:44 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Q Street. 5:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. 5:26 a.m. Alarm sounding at Subway on 16th Street. It was a...
BEDFORD, IN

