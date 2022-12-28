Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. However, the team has upgraded him to probable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO