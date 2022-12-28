Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
Suns update: Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (Achilles) set to return Monday at Knicks
NEW YORK — Phoenix is looking to get two key rotation players back for Monday’s afternoon game at New York. Landry Shamet (sore right Achilles) and Cameron Payne (right foot strain) are expected to return after missing multiple games with their latest injuries. Both are listed as probable. ...
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Will the Lakers have enough assets to swing a major deal?
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) probable for Monday
The Phoenix Suns listed Landry Shamet (Achilles) as probable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Shamet has been managing an Achilles injury for some time now, but it looks like he should be good to go against the Knicks Monday. He missed the previous three games with the injury.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Malik Monk (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (wrist) is questionable to play in Sunday' contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Monk's status is currently unknown after he was listed with right wrist soreness. Expect Davion Mitchell to see more time off the bench on Sunday if Monk is ruled out. Monk's current Sunday...
numberfire.com
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Joe Harris (knee) probable for Nets on Monday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. However, the team has upgraded him to probable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) doubtful for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is considered doubtful Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Williams is dealing with right knee soreness. With the Grizzlies on a back-to-back set, the team has listed him doubtful for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (ankle) available on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama (ankle) doubtful for Grizzlies Sunday
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Santi Aldama (ankle) as doubtful for their Sunday night game against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama missed Saturday's game and is now trending towards missing a second straight game. Aldama has taken a step forward in his second NBA season, averaging 23.3 minutes per game (up from...
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (illness) not listed on Boston's Sunday injury report
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is on track to return after Boston's guard was held out one game with an illness. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 25.5 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.4...
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) probable for Suns on Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Payne has missed time recently due to a foot injury. However, the team has upgraded him to probable for Monday afternoon's contest versus New York. Expect him to suit up.
numberfire.com
Dallas' Luka Doncic (ankle) probable on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness and is probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against San Antonio. Doncic's Saturday projection includes 28.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (hamstring) will play in Week 17 for New Orleans
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will play Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave was listed questionable due to his hamstring. However, reports earlier in the day suggested he'd be ready to take the field in the penultimate game of the season. That will indeed be the case versus Philly.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo was left off the initial injury report in the leadup to Sunday's contest. However, less than 6 hours before scheduled tipoff, he has been added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Antetokounmpo sits, Bobby Portis would likely enter the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Terrence Ross for suspended Moritz Wagner on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Ross will make his ninth start this season after Moritz Wagner was suspended on Friday. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Ross to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Ross' Friday projection includes 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
