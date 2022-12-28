Read full article on original website
Related
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Jelly Roll Opens Up About Major Plans for 2023
I don’t know if anyone in the music industry grinds harder than Jelly Roll. The man has an amazing life... The post Jelly Roll Opens Up About Major Plans for 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Watch 10-year-old girl absolutely slay in this cover of Slipknot's Heretic Anthem
Watch kids from the O'Keefe Music Foundation perform a ferocious cover of Slipknot's Heretic Anthem — with a 10-year-old girl on vocals
Wolfgang Van Halen on New LP: “It Sucks to Know That Dad Isn’t Going to be Popping in”
In a new interview, acclaimed guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen, who is the son of the prodigious six-string player, the late Eddie Van Halen, talked about making his next new album. Wolfgang is in the process of making a new record with his band Mammoth. While it’s going well, the son...
Andy Cohen Clarifies CNN’s Alcohol Ban, Says He’ll Still Drink on New Year’s Eve: ‘Anderson and I Will Be Partying’
Andy Cohen confirmed to Rolling Stone that he will be drinking during CNN’s upcoming New Year’s Eve telecast. Cohen is once again hosting the network’s festivities alongside Anderson Cooper. The duo’s on-air drunken antics during New Year’s Eve have become a television staple, but Cohen courted controversy last year after he drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Cohen, while on air, addressed “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” adding, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.” CNN announced in...
MSNBC
Greta Thunberg's Andrew Tate smackdown is just the tip of a disgusting iceberg
The best and worst thing to happen on social media this week must be the saga of the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and the professional misogynist Andrew Tate. Tate, a former kickboxer, aspiring extremist right-wing influencer and all-round grotesque human, tried to goad Thunberg via his emissions-spewing private car collection. But Thunberg, no stranger to male harassment, responded with impressive bravado.
Dave Grohl and Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid homage to Rush during the third edition of their "Hanukkah Sessions," covering "The Spirit of Radio" with more than a little help from Jack Black. You can watch video of the performance below. After a quick holiday-themed vocal warmup, Tenacious D frontman Black went...
musictimes.com
Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans
A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
Popculture
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Watch Megadeth's video for Killing Time
Vic Rattlehead stars in the latest in a series of promos from Megadeth's album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
Lena Dunham Reveals the Inspirations Behind ‘Catherine Called Birdy’
For writer-director Lena Dunham, Karen Cushman’s 1994 Newbery Honor-winning YA novel Catherine, Called Birdy is almost a sacred text. Following the comic exploits of a young girl in 13th century England, Cushman’s book is an irreverent take on being a teenage girl at a time when such an identity left young women powerless and beholden to the men in their lives — first their fathers, then their husbands. Bella Ramsey (pictured above, with co-star Joe Alwyn) stars as the 14-year-old title character who rebels against the patriarchy as best as she can when her father (Andrew Scott) announces that she is...
TMZ.com
Foo Fighters Moving Forward as Band After Taylor Hawkins' Death
Taylor Hawkins' death has loomed large in the world of the Foo Fighters for much of 2022 -- but as the new year fast approaches, the band says they're moving forward as a unit. A message was posted to FF's socials Saturday, serving as a tribute to their late drummer...
Andrew Tate arrested: Jerry’s Pizza flooded with rave reviews after takeaway box ‘helped snare disgraced influencer’
A PIZZA company has been flooded with positive reviews after a viral theory one of their takeaway boxes helped Romanian police arrest Andrew Tate. The disgraced influencer and his brother were arrested as part of a probe into organised crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation. And social media users claimed...
Fat Mike vs. Influencer – NOFX Singer Shaves Part of His Head for Social Media Challenge
Earlier this year, NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett revealed his plans to disband the veteran California punk rock band in 2023. Later, he extended that estimate to 2024. Now, Fat Mike has shaved part of his head for a young TikTok influencer's video. The NOFX singer and bassist happened across...
thedigitalfix.com
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
Courtney Love Wrote a Song Called ‘Justice for Kurt’ But Thinks It Would ‘Ruin’ Her Upcoming Album
Courtney Love has written a new song called "Justice for Kurt" that apparently addresses the movement surrounding conspiracy theories about the death of her late husband, Nirvana bandleader Kurt Cobain. But she's leaving it off her forthcoming album because it would "ruin" the record. That's what the legendary rock dynamo...
90s girlband centre of bidding war by record labels after staging stunning comeback
SUGABABES are at the centre of a bidding war by record labels after staging the biggest pop comeback of the year. The original line-up of the Nineties girlband, Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy, are planning to return to the studio in 2023, which will mark the 25th anniversary of the group’s formation.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
How to Stream Metallica’s 2022 ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert
Metallica are winding up their 2022 tour schedule in a grand way, staging their annual All Within My Hands foundation benefit concert and auction to raise money for their charitable foundation. This show has become a staple of the Metallica concert calendar, and this year you can catch James, Lars, Kirk and Robert all rocking from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0