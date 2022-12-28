Read full article on original website
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
Lakers aim to swat Hornets in finale of road trip
The Los Angeles Lakers will make the final stop of a five-game road trip when they visit the Charlotte Hornets
Suns update: Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (Achilles) set to return Monday at Knicks
NEW YORK — Phoenix is looking to get two key rotation players back for Monday’s afternoon game at New York. Landry Shamet (sore right Achilles) and Cameron Payne (right foot strain) are expected to return after missing multiple games with their latest injuries. Both are listed as probable. ...
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Butler is being listed out due to knee injury management, as the Heat are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. He should be ready to go again Monday versus the Clippers. Max Strus and Duncan Robinson should see more run.
Reggie Bullock (illness) available on Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bullock has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 28.1 minutes against San Antonio. Bullock's Friday projection includes 7.8 points,...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo was left off the initial injury report in the leadup to Sunday's contest. However, less than 6 hours before scheduled tipoff, he has been added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Antetokounmpo sits, Bobby Portis would likely enter the starting lineup.
Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals' Latest Loss to Atlanta Falcons
Twitter was quieter than usual during the Arizona Cardinals' 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but there were still some quality tweets.
Chris Olave (hamstring) will play in Week 17 for New Orleans
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will play Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave was listed questionable due to his hamstring. However, reports earlier in the day suggested he'd be ready to take the field in the penultimate game of the season. That will indeed be the case versus Philly.
Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers' Friday matchup versus Atlanta
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves will be active on Friday night despite being listed with right ankle soreness. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 18.5 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
Julio Jones (knee) active for Bucs in Week 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will officially be active for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones has been managing a knee injury for most of the season at this point, limiting him to just nine games up to this point. He'll suit up today to try and help the Bucs take down the Panthers, who surprisingly defeated them in Week 7.
Nets' Edmond Sumner (thumb) probable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (thumb) is probable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a right thumb contusion and is probable to face the Hornets on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 8.9 minutes against Charlotte. Sumner's Saturday projection includes 4.2 points, 0.9...
Santi Aldama (ankle) doubtful for Grizzlies Sunday
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Santi Aldama (ankle) as doubtful for their Sunday night game against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama missed Saturday's game and is now trending towards missing a second straight game. Aldama has taken a step forward in his second NBA season, averaging 23.3 minutes per game (up from...
Cardinals' James Conner (shin) questionable to return in Week 17
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (shin) is questionable to return to the team's Week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Conner suffered a lower leg injury in the third quarter, but it's unclear how serious the injury is. Corey Clement has been operating as the primary back so far since Conner's injury.
Bones Hyland coming off Nuggets' bench on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Jamal Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Hyland back to the bench.
Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of Rudy Gobert (illness)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reid will start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Bucks. Reid's Friday projection includes 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists,...
Trey Murphy (ankle) active for Pelicans' Saturday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will be available despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 26.3 projected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
Zeke Nnaji playing with Denver's second unit on Friday night
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Nnaji will come off Denver's bench after Aaron Gordon was named Friday's starter. In 16.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to produce 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) available for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Miami. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.8...
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson (back) will not return in Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out wideout Robbie Anderson (back) for the rest of their Week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Anderson suffered a back injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Falcons, and was ruled out after halftime. Anderson had 1 catch for 13 yards...
