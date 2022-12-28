Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will officially be active for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones has been managing a knee injury for most of the season at this point, limiting him to just nine games up to this point. He'll suit up today to try and help the Bucs take down the Panthers, who surprisingly defeated them in Week 7.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO