ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

'I give up': Passengers frustrated as Southwest flight cancellations snowball

DALLAS — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown. Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 dead following overnight Smyrna house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Smyrna Fire Department is investigating after a person died in a house fire early Friday morning. Around midnight, firefighters were called to a home off Cooper Lake Court after heavy smoke was seen coming from the home's door. When first responders arrived, they found one person dead inside a bedroom.
SMYRNA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl | Everything you need to know

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs have their sights set on a repeat national championship - but first, they'll have to go through the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend in Atlanta. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for New Year's Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, serving as a semifinal for the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy