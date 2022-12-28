ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Radio Ink

Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51

Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Fall in TOC Finale

Bartlesville High boys’ basketball ran into a buzzsaw on Friday afternoon in the third day of the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa. Edmond North beat the Bruins 82-46. The win dropped BHS to 1-2 in the event. Despite hanging around in the first half, the end of the second...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Z94

Guy Fieri's Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Community mourns the loss of radio personality Sean Anderson

Body Team Radio personality Sean Anderson passed away in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 24. Anderson was an employee of Team Radio for over 25 years. The following was a statement released by Team Radio on the passing of Anderson: “Sean Anderson’s passing has left us in shock and disbelief. He was such a wonderful person and friend first, then such a valued employee and co-worker who was the ultimate team player. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his children and grand children that he loved so very much. ”
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Alva resident in stable condition following accident

DEER CREEK — An Alva resident was admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell today following a non-injury accident that occurred at 8:24 a.m. on Oklahoma 11 west of County Road 1040, west of Deer Creek in Grant County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Gladys L. Williams, 56,...
ALVA, OK
OKC VeloCity

KWTV News 9 move aims to draw more viewers to downtown OKC

The relocation of KWTV News 9 to their new home in at Sheridan and Robinson last month is another example how downtown Oklahoma City continues its resurgence as an economic development destination for business and industry. More than 240 people employed by KWTV News 9 will now be working in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision

MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
MOORE, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City chef makes his pasta with care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He was always in the spice rack as a kid. Chris Becker spent years at the elbow of some of New York’s finest chefs who taught him that even the simplest of recipes require careful choices to make the best dish. “Sequence matters,” he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
