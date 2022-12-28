Read full article on original website
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
Alliance Next Home for Son of a Butcher
You can grab an elevated slider or two at this restaurant concept.
dmagazine.com
What We’re Excited About for Dallas Dining in 2023
This past year was a wild, fanatical ride of grand restaurant openings, heartbreaking closures, and big lawsuits for Dallas diners to feast on. For us, that meant a lot of food news to keep us busy. But now, we’re looking ahead at a buzzy 2023. Now that diners are back in restaurants and hungry for more, here’s what online dining editor Nataly Keomoungkhoun and dining critic Brian Reinhart are keeping their eyes peeled for over the next 12 months.
CandysDirt.com
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Dallas
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
fwtx.com
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
getnews.info
Clothing Company for Sale in Dallas Texas USA – Women’s Apparel Manufacturing and Retail Store for Sale
Quality garment designers, fabrics, and apparel manufacturing company, for sale in Dallas Texas, the United States. Rapheze clothing retail company is relocating to another country, closing their Dallas Texas stores. All inventories, sewing machines, store racks, counters, cash registers, SEO optimized websites, POS systems, store cameras, display shelves, and store fixtures, are available for sale at one bulk price. All offers will be greatly considered.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: December 30-January 1
Formerly of Denton, the currently Nashville-based indie folk band Seryn will bring their genre-bending sounds to the Kessler on New Years Eve-Eve. Christmas may be over, but expect the band once named Paste Magazine’s “Best of SXSW” to bring their latest song, “Christmas Time at Last,” to the stage as well. If their music sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve unwittingly caught it on the big screen (or TV screen) in productions from Disney, Wells Fargo, Whataburger, VH1, and more. Get tickets here.
5 Best Taco Places in Dallas
Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Here’s why everyone is talking about this new restaurant in Dallas’ Design District
El Carlos Elegante has recently opened up shop in Dallas' Design District and it is getting a lot of buzz from North Texans.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
A New Dragon in Town
Fury, the resident dragon in Southlake, TexasPhoto byTrisha Faye. There’s a new dragon in town – a majestic, gleaming one that goes by the name ‘Fury.’. Although Fury is a newcomer to Southlake, Texas, it’s destined to become a piece of historical significance that may outlive many of us. Created in 2021, Fury presides over Kimball Park, keeping a watchful eye on the 114 traffic that passes by just to the south.
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business
Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Push to Make Dallas Neighborhood Designated as Koreatown
There's a new push to bring more recognition to a neighborhood of Dallas known for being a hub of Korean American culture. Among those businesses along Royal Lane is 9Rabbits Bakery. Grace Koo, the Korean American owner of the 7-year-old business, says she knows the cultural history of the area goes back for years.
