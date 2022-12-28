Read full article on original website
Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
Law & Odor: K9 Sniffs Out Crack, Loaded Gun During Route 46 Stop In Little Ferry
A motorist who refused to let a Little Ferry officer search his SUV following a stop on Route 46 was arrested, authorities said, after a police dog led his partner to crack and a loaded gun. Officer James Serio stopped the 2012 Honda CRV with dark-tinted windows after the registration...
MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police
UPDATE: It was right around the start of the new year that an ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Montville police, authorities said. James Allandale, 61, opened fire on police who found him at the Knights Inn...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested for fatal shooting on Christmas
A Jersey City man has been arrested for a fatal shooting on Christmas that claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
pix11.com
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
jcitytimes.com
Man Arrested in Fatal Christmas Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette
A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, members of the office’s homicide unit arrested Eddie Webb in connection with the death of 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett on Christmas day. The shooting took place...
NJ Suspects Ditch Stolen Car In Wild NY Pursuit, Captured With Loaded Gun: Police
Three New Jersey men including one carjacking suspect were arrested and a fourth at large after leading police on a chase Hutchinson River Parkway in a stolen vehicle that they ditched on the side of the highway, authorities said.Justin McKinney, 18, of Kearny, Frank L.D. Clark, 20, of Newark …
Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Christmas night murder of Khalil Lockett in Jersey City. According to police, Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City was charged for murder and related weapons possession charges. He was taken into custody on Friday at his place of employment in Jersey City and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. Police reports show that at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. “Responding officers The post Suspect charged for Christmas night murder in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Arrested for Involvement in Fatal Shooting of Khaliq Lockett
On December 30, 2022, Eddie Webb, a 43-year-old man from Jersey City, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Khaliq Lockett, which occurred on December 25, 2022. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Webb is charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a...
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
Man robbed at gunpoint outside his car in Bayonne, NJ, police say
BAYONNE — Individuals in ski masks struck a man repeatedly with their handguns before fleeing with valuables that the victim was attempting to unload from his car, according to police. The 49-year-old victim suffered lacerations to his head and face and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson
Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
Undercover Unit Busts Burglars Hitting Fort Lee Shoppers' Cars
Two members of a Queens burglary crew who've been hitting Fort Lee shopping centers were hard at work when an undercover team of police caught them in the act, authorities said. Plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit officers and detectives have been keeping an eye on Plaza West on Bergen Boulevard amid a...
Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023
The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
New Year's Fire Consumes Multi-Family Paterson Building
A vicious New Year's fire blew through the roof of a Paterson apartment building. A firefighter was brought to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a minor injury sustained in Sunday's 10 a.m. blaze on Harrison Street. The damage was nonetheless extensive, displacing dozens of residents -- while forcing others...
Unidentified man found fatally shot in head in NJ: officials
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of an unidentified man shot in the head Thursday night, authorities said.
Police: Burglars Hitting Fort Lee Shopping Center Parking Lots Busted By Undercover Unit
Two members of a Queens burglary crew who've been hitting Fort Lee shopping centers were fast at work when an undercover team of police caught them in the act, authorities said. Plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit officers and detectives have been keeping an eye on Plaza West on Bergen Boulevard amid a...
Bodies Of Missing Ice Fishermen Recovered From NJ Reservoir
The bodies of two missing ice fishermen were recovered from Split Rock Reservoir on New Year's Day, authorities said.The 67-year-old Passaic man and 64-year-old Clifton man went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never returned home, Morri…
RECOGNIZE HER? Young girl found walking alone on Bronx street
The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance with identifying a young girl who was found wandering a Bronx street Saturday night.
