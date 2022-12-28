Read full article on original website
Related
Storm in California causes rock slides, flooding while dumping heavy rain and snow
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather...
California dries — and digs — out from powerful New Year's Eve storm
California was drying out and digging out on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year's Eve along Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe after cars spun...
CBS News
Heavy rain, snow in Northern California brought on by "atmospheric river"
SACRAMENTO - A powerful storm Saturday ushered in the new year in California, with much of the state witnessing drenching rain or heavy snowfall that was snarling traffic and closing highways. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate Saturday into early...
Photos and videos of Northern California’s damaging storm
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.
Weather Aware for Severe Storms Tuesday
Ingredients will be in place to support some strong to severe storms through the day Tuesday.
CBS News
Northern California Storm Update: Flash flood warning issued for a levee in Wilton
A flash flood warning has been issued for an imminent levee failure on the Cosumnes River along levees near Wilton Road in Wilton and a bridge in East Central Sacramento County. The warning is in effect until Sunday at 9:15 p.m.
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
northernnewsnow.com
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities
At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
theorcasonian.com
What the heck is a king tide?
Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
ijpr.org
Heavy rain will hit Northern California and Oregon over the next few days
This atmospheric river will have more impact than others, said Charles Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. He said it will include heavy rain and some snow, which will be a welcome break from drought conditions in the region. "The good thing is that there's gonna be snow...
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir
It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington
Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS said that with heavy rains across western Washington the past few days — which ended Wednesday morning — there...
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
‘Climate change before our eyes’: Sounding the alarm as Mt. Rainier glaciers quickly fade
Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, as well as Western Washington’s most iconic landmarks. But, climate change is impacting the glaciers on Rainier and they’re receding at a concerning rate. Glacier recession is something that Scott Beason, the park geologist at Mt....
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
CBS News
586K+
Followers
76K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0