Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
NEWSBTC
Most Public Crypto Firms Underperformed Bitcoin In 2022, Miners Hit Worst
Data shows almost all the big public crypto companies have underperformed Bitcoin this year, with the mining firms taking an especially hard hit. Most Public Mining Companies Saw Drawdowns Of 90% Or More In 2022. As per the year-end report from Arcane Research, 2022 was a very challenging year for...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Investor Sentiment Remains Steady As BTC Stalls At $16,000
Bitcoin investor sentiment has reached a standstill amid struggling prices in the market. While the digital asset continues to hold the $16,000 level, investors have backed off from the market, ensuring no significant movements either up or down, and as a result, investor sentiment hasn’t moved. Bitcoin Investors Still...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Finishes 2022 With ATH Correlation To Bitcoin, Despite The Merge
Data shows Ethereum’s year of high correlation with Bitcoin is coming to an end with the metric hitting ATH values. Ethereum Ends 2022 With All-Time High Correlation To Bitcoin. According to the year-end report from Arcane Research, the global markets have all fallen strongly correlated this year. The “30-day...
NEWSBTC
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Tony Spilotro
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
NEWSBTC
Solana Continues Its Freefall – Will The FUD Ever Stop?
Solana has been on a freefall since the collapse of FTX and has not been able to move upwards because of the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) surrounding the ecosystem and its connections with the former crypto exchange. According to recent news, Solana’s native token SOL has dropped 51.14% since...
financemagnates.com
Midas Shuts Down as Another Victim of FTX Collapse
Midas Investments, a cryptocurrency company from the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, has decided to shut down its operations after experiencing heavy losses due to the FTX exchange collapse. The decision was announced on Tuesday by Iakov 'Trevor' Levin, the CEO and Founder of the yield farming platform. According to Levin's...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Tumbles Below Support, Why This Could Be Strong Bearish
Dogecoin extended its decline below the $0.070 support against the US Dollar. DOGE could continue to move down towards the $0.0620 support zone. DOGE gained pace and traded below the $0.072 support against the US dollar. The price is trading below the $0.0700 zone and the 100 simple moving average...
NEWSBTC
24 Best International Casino Sites for UK Players
International casinos are reputable online gaming destinations that offer top-quality products and excellent services to players around the globe. They are highly recommended for players looking for gambling sites that provide a safe and thrilling gaming experience. These platforms adopt strict security measures to protect players from financial and identity theft. Furthermore, they accept digital and fiat currencies.
NEWSBTC
Hedera: Is 2023 The Comeback Year For HBAR NFTs?
The year 2022 has not been kind to the NFT market and the crypto industry as a whole. However, Hedera’s partnership with LG Art Lab might somehow bring a new wave of enthusiasm for digital art. NFT Interest On The Rise Again?. A recent interview done by Crypto Digest...
NEWSBTC
Decentraland (MANA) Sheds 90% In 2022 Despite Solid NFT Volume Performance
Decentraland (MANA), the cryptocurrency launched in 2020 by Ariel Meilich and Esteban Ordano, failed to take advantage of some of the positive developments that happened within its ecosystem this year as it closes 2022 in a “beaten” state. Over the last 12 months, the digital coin has shed...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Beats Bitcoin, Ethereum For Best Performance In Crypto Top 10
Dogecoin has once again emerged as one of the best performers for the year when it comes to the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The meme coin which enjoyed massive popularity in 2021 continues to hold on to gains even better than larger counterparts such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dogecoin Performs Exceptionally...
NEWSBTC
Santiment: Bitcoin Will Trend Lower Because Whales Are Still Selling
The impact of bitcoin whales and their activities has always been felt in the general market. This goes from buying to selling, and just the way they move their coins. Once again, these whales still hold sway in the market and their activity could spell a bottom signal. Santiment Says...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Nears Crucial $6 Level As LINK Ushers In The New Year
Chainlink (LINK) has recently announced its new tie-up with Blueberry, which is set to automate and enhance the build and LP strategies of the network. With this collaboration, Blueberry is developed to provide incentives and network fees. LINK price down 0.85%. Partnership with Blueberry bolsters buyer confidence. Crypto experts expect...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Now Under Realized Price For 163 Days, Here’s How This Compares Historically
On-chain data shows Bitcoin has now been below its realized price for 163 days in this bear market; here’s how this compares with previous cycles. Bitcoin Realized Price Is Currently Valued At Around $19,900. According to CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard release, the bear market would be over if BTC reclaims...
NEWSBTC
What’s Next For Algorand Price As Coin Continues Downtrend?
The Algorand price has been downward for quite a few months now. The coin has fallen by 1.8% over the last 24 hours. The coin has lost over 4.7% of its market value in the past week. Algorand had been consolidating on its chart over the last few weeks, but the consistent lateral trading has pushed the bulls out of the market.
NEWSBTC
Is Polkadot (DOT) A Must-Have For Your 2023 Portfolio?
The year 2023 is said to be huge for Polkadot (DOT) as it is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch out for. Many crypto experts are very optimistic about Polkadot, and they’re saying that traders should keep an eye on the coin because its developments will be big for that year.
NEWSBTC
BNB Deposits Enabled: You Can Now Play Keno and 10 Other Games at CryptoGames Using Binance Coin!
CryptoGames is a pioneering online gambling platform that allows users to play a variety of games using various cryptocurrencies. It is owned and operated by MuchGamin B.V., a private limited liability company based in Curacao. The platform has gained a huge following in the gambling community due to its high-quality games and commitment to meeting the expectations of its clients.
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Depicts Further Downtrend, This Could Be The Next Support Level
The Polygon (MATIC) price has been on a downward spiral for the last couple of weeks. Over the last 24 hours, MATIC lost 4% of its value. The altcoin has also lost about 6% in the last week. Earlier in November, MATIC touched the $1.20 price mark and plunged significantly.
NEWSBTC
Skylex Network to Launch Mainnet in 2023
Skylex Layer-1 blockchain is preparing to launch its mainnet in Q3 of 2023. Once the mainnet is launched, Skylex will be able to reduce the block’s finality to 3 seconds. To do that, Skylex Network has developed multiple products and services that allow users to join the world’s fastest-developing digital ecosystem.
Comments / 0