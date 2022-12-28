Read full article on original website
NOPD thinks this person could help solve supermarket homicide
The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a person of interest in the shooting death of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
WDSU
NOPD investigates deadly shooting on New Year's Day
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year's Day. Police received a call at 4:03 a.m. that a man had been shot multiple times in the 1600 block of Clio Street. He was taken to...
Man shot to death found inside crashed vehicle in Mid-City
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Saturday (Dec. 31st.)
fox8live.com
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
police1.com
Officer bonds with young girl paralyzed during drive-by shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, a 7-year-old girl in New Orleans was rushed to the hospital after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. Today, the brave NOPD officer who jumped in to assist is continuing to make a difference in her life. According to WWLTV...
WWL-TV
2 shootings early New Year's Day in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, New Orleans started the New Year as many of its days had gone in 2022 - with gun violence on the streets. The New Orleans Police reported two shootings that left men with multiple gunshot wounds - one of which has proven to be fatal.
an17.com
Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
fox8live.com
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
fox8live.com
Mississippi man driving ambulance dies in crash near Slidell, State Police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An Acadian ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The victim -- identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still sustained fatal injuries when...
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
NOLA.com
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
NOLA.com
Alaska police chief, formerly a New Orleans police commander, indicted on assault charge
An Alaska police chief who worked for years at the New Orleans Police Department pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he assaulted an intoxicated man while he was off duty at a resort restaurant, including allegedly shoving the man head-first into a wall and using a chokehold. A grand...
Two men shot, Central City and Algiers shootings
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Thursday night (Dec. 29).
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
Double shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves one dead
A teenager is hurt and another person is dead after a shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
Man wounded, hospitalized after Downman Rd. shooting
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in just before 12:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road.
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
