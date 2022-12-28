ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD investigates deadly shooting on New Year's Day

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year's Day. Police received a call at 4:03 a.m. that a man had been shot multiple times in the 1600 block of Clio Street. He was taken to...
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
Officer bonds with young girl paralyzed during drive-by shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, a 7-year-old girl in New Orleans was rushed to the hospital after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. Today, the brave NOPD officer who jumped in to assist is continuing to make a difference in her life. According to WWLTV...
2 shootings early New Year's Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, New Orleans started the New Year as many of its days had gone in 2022 - with gun violence on the streets. The New Orleans Police reported two shootings that left men with multiple gunshot wounds - one of which has proven to be fatal.
Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO

A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
