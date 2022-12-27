Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Academy of Environmental Science needs structural repairs to stay open next school year
Every once in a while you hear of a beloved community structure in danger of closing or being torn down and how everyone bands together to save it. That happened in Citrus County with the Historic Hernando School, the Homosassa water tower, and the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
Calling it a career
TRENTON — After nearly 40 years of teaching, a longtime Gilchrist County educator has decided to call it a career. Charlotte Kearney, who most recently was a kindergarten teacher at Trenton Elementary School, retired this month. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “I think I’m going to miss it...
Citrus County Chronicle
Around Town
The Levy County Historical Society Book Festival will be closed Dec. 24 but will reopen open on Saturday, Dec. 31. Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 397 E. Hathaway Ave., Bronson. Great opportunity to do your Holiday gift browsing!. For more information, call Toni Collins 352-490-5636. Cedar Key. Christmas Decorating...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Ginger West left a lifetime impact on Citrus County
Citrus County must keep Ginger West’s memory alive by continuing the mission of the Family Resource Center. Ginger West the founder and executive director of the Citrus County Family Resource Center died on Dec. 18, 2022. Undoubtedly, she went directly to Heaven, to see her Lord and to be reunited with her husband, John West, who died in 2001.
Citrus County Chronicle
2022 ended with the Citrus County Hospital Board donating to the local college, land sales, and tightening purse strings
The Citrus County Hospital Board (CCHB) continued its sale of unproductive land during 2022. One of the latest land sale deals was for two lots totaling 5.4 acres in Crystal River, bordered by Northeast 12th Avenue to the east and Northeast 11th Avenue to the west.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavallo closed; county cites business for permit violation
Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open. In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Plans for mall site provide more specifics
Details becoming available for Mall property redevelopment. It could be an example of how the city and the county want to grow. Earlier this month, the new owner of the Crystal River Mall property shared some details about planned redevelopment with the Crystal River City Council. No one was disappointed with the discussion.
Citrus County Chronicle
New stores, high prices and dwindling supplies mark crazy year for Citrus business
From the closing of a long-time mall in Crystal River to the opening of a Target-anchored shopping center in Lecanto — it’s been quite a year for business.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Arrests - 12/18-12/24/2022
Bell, Lydia Joann Age 61 of St. Petersburg, FL, booked 12/21/22 4:33 Batytery on Person 65 years of age or older, Surety/Cash $5,000. Blacketer, Brittany, Age 28 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/29/22 12:35, Stalking, follow, harass, cyberstalk another, $0.00. Boatwright, Colin Dave, Age 32 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/19/22 12:09,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman arrested for DUI, vehicle hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run in Crystal River on Monday evening, Dec. 26, and arrested a woman for DUI with property damage, driving while license suspended and fleeing the scene of the crash. While some deputies were en route to the initial crash scene, they received a description...
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man dead after domestic shooting; woman in custody
One Beverly Hills man is dead and a female suspect is in custody, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The man, 44, was shot in the head, said CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman. The female, 20, was taken to the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center for an interview and to collect forensics.
Citrus County Chronicle
None injured in early morning blaze in Homosassa
Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to early morning structure fire Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Homosassa, where a family evacuated a residential structure before the arrival of fire crews, according to a CCFR news release. Crews from Connell Heights, Homosassa, Hernando, Pine Ridge, and a Safety Captain responded to the residential...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO charges juvenile in shooting incident
A juvenile was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence in Hernando, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The sheriff’s office did not release the person's age or name...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man dies after colliding with SUV, being thrown from motorcycle
A 50-year-old Hernando motorcyclist was killed after striking the rear of a sports utility vehicle, causing throwing the man from his motorcycle in the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 30, in a two-vehicle collision on County Road 486, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report. Per the report, the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mobile home destroyed by early morning fire
CHIEFLAND — Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved structure fire at 11831 NW 80th Court on Friday at 12:19 a.m. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire at this single-family home. Engine 71 and Pumper 71 responded to a report from neighbors of a fire in this...
