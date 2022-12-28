ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

whvoradio.com

Teenager In Critical Condition After Guthrie Accidental Shooting

A teenager was taken to a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but it’s still under investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs

An Oak Grove woman was charged with trafficking drugs during a burglary investigation on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they were in the area looking for 36-year-old Kimberley Schonlank in connection to a burglary. She was reportedly found to be in possession of several...
OAK GROVE, KY
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police searching for check-washing suspect

Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WKRN

One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured

One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody. One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car …. One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue antique shop robbed

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Bellevue antique shop the day after Christmas. Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post. Surveillance video caught the...
NASHVILLE, TN

