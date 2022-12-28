Read full article on original website
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured in Wedgewood area
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
Teenager In Critical Condition After Guthrie Accidental Shooting
A teenager was taken to a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but it’s still under investigation.
Man out on bond for car theft arrested for allegedly breaking into Nashville home, stealing Lexus SUV
The Metro Nashville Police Department said "outstanding, coordinated" police work led to the overnight arrest of a suspect in a break-in on 15th Avenue South.
Oak Grove Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove woman was charged with trafficking drugs during a burglary investigation on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they were in the area looking for 36-year-old Kimberley Schonlank in connection to a burglary. She was reportedly found to be in possession of several...
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
Hendersonville Police arrest man for aggravated statutory rape, other charges
A Hendersonville man is facing multiple charges after authorities received a report about a 39-year-old having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found one person dead while...
Nolensville police searching for man accused of check washing
A man is wanted in Nolensville after allegedly cashing in a fraudulent check for several thousand dollars.
Police searching for check-washing suspect
Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
Family calls for justice after woman's body found in Nashville creek
Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek. So far there have been no arrests.
Another Shoplifting Incident Ends with Charges Being Filed at a Retailer in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) One of several shoplifting incidents that took place in the weeks leading up to Christmas occurred at Dick’s Sporting Goods. According to a Murfreesboro Police report, two men entered the store wearing puffy jackets that were possibly used to conceal merchandise. A store manager said to police,...
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured
One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody. One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car …. One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV...
Grandfather of Iowa Hawkeyes player dies after being hit by hotel van in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 76-year-old man is dead after a hotel passenger van hit the Iowan. The accident occurred at the Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, at around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Metro Nashville police say the victim, William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, died at the hospital. With family at...
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
Indiana man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Nashville no longer missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Dec. 30)--Donald Miller is no longer missing. He is back at his home in Avon and has sustained no injuries. The vehicle of a missing Indiana man has been found in Nashville according law enforcement in the state. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office (HCSO)...
Bellevue antique shop robbed
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Bellevue antique shop the day after Christmas. Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post. Surveillance video caught the...
