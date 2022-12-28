Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernnewsnow.com
DECC offering free ‘Sunrise Coffee’ events in January
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced this week they plan to offer free coffee each Thursday in January. The event called ‘Sunrise Coffee’ features coffee made by the Duluth Coffee Company and free views of the Aerial Lift Bridge each morning. Each...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior jeweler makes big New Year’s donation
DULUTH, MN. -- Superior-based Nummi Jewelers donated $2,000 Friday to a local non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault ahead of the new year. The donation goes toward the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, or CASDA, an organization that advocates for victims and provides aid to people experiencing abuse.
northernnewsnow.com
Wussow’s holds All Day New Year’s Eve Bash
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While many Northlanders celebrated New Year’s Eve late Saturday night, at Wussow’s Concert Cafe, the party started bright and early in the morning. Saturday Wussow’s held their annual All Day New Year’s Eve Bash. The event featured live music starting...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
Minnesota Senator secured bill to fund local projects in the northland. The Babbitt Public Library is starting the new year off with a fun reading program. At Sara's Table celebrates anniversary with cookbook. Updated: 18 hours ago. At Sara’s Table celebrated their 20th anniversary in Duluth in October, but now...
FOX 21 Online
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
northernnewsnow.com
Thursday Night Face Off: Holiday Tournament Edition
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday Night Face Off was back after two weeks off with five tournament games on the docket. CEC 5 Park 2. Final. CEC wins the tournament championship. Denfeld 3 Apple Valley 2. Final. Denfeld wins the consolation bracket. Bill McGann Tournament Classic:. Marshall 4...
northernnewsnow.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
FOX 21 Online
Legionnaires Disease in Duluth Area
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of health has issued a Health Advisory for Legionnaires Disease in the Duluth area and surrounding counties. Two confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease were reported in Duluth at the Woodland Gardens Apartments, a Senior, low-income apartment building. One case happened in October, the other in December.
WDIO-TV
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
northernnewsnow.com
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
northernnewsnow.com
Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break Room Bar in Duluth. Officers responded to the report of a fight with shots being fired Saturday evening. According to a DPD release, officers have determined that a fight...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
northernnewsnow.com
Fire causes $50k in damage to Superior home
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire did about $50,000 in damage to a home in Superior Wednesday morning. The two-story house is located on North 17th Street near Hammond Ave. in Superior. When fire crews arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m., there was a large amount of fire...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Bishop Daniel Felton reacts to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Rome on Saturday morning, Bishop Daniel Felton of the Diocese of Duluth released the following statement. “Dear brothers and sisters,. Early this morning, we learned of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and we...
northernnewsnow.com
Denfeld wins consolation in one-goal game
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Holiday Classic Tournament finished on Thursday afternoon where the Duluth Denfeld Hunters secured a 3-2 win in the consolation bracket over Apple Valley. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
northernnewsnow.com
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve
AURORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was arrested on the Iron Range after police found and removed explosives from the home. According to authorities, officers from the East Range Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on 1st Street E in Aurora on December 31, 2022.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man charged with a toddler’s murder is heading to trial next week. During a court hearing Thursday, Jordan Carter, 32, waived his jury trial and instead will undergo a court trial. That means, instead of a jury, a judge will listen...
715newsroom.com
Superior Man Picks Up 7th OWI
On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:47 PM a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on Catlin Avenue in the city of Superior after observing the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. The Trooper observed signs of impairment and a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety...
boreal.org
Woman found dead with no shoes or jacket after being reported missing in Duluth
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday. Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected. Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba...
northernnewsnow.com
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash has closed traffic on Midway Road at the I-35 overpass. It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Few details were immediately available, but the southbound I-35 off ramp was closed for a time, as was traffic on Midway Road. No word on...
Comments / 0