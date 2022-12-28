ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control

The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
BUFFALO, NY
dayton247now.com

Bengals tailgate and watch party at The Banks expected to be busiest of the season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Banks has been hosting tailgate and watch party events all season, but the Bengals vs. Bills matchup is expected to be the biggest yet. “We learned last year in January when the Bengals went on their playoff run that weather doesn’t stop Bengals fans when they’re on a roll and with it being 60 degrees today and a federal holiday and the kids are off school, today’s going to be a record breaker for sure,” said Tracy Schwegmann with The Banks.
CINCINNATI, OH

