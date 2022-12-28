CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Banks has been hosting tailgate and watch party events all season, but the Bengals vs. Bills matchup is expected to be the biggest yet. “We learned last year in January when the Bengals went on their playoff run that weather doesn’t stop Bengals fans when they’re on a roll and with it being 60 degrees today and a federal holiday and the kids are off school, today’s going to be a record breaker for sure,” said Tracy Schwegmann with The Banks.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO