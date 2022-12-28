ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Graduate workers say not getting paid, demand UVA take action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At least two dozen graduate student workers at the University of Virginia say they haven’t been paid their December stipend, and this isn't the first time it's happened. The United Campus Workers Union at UVA is demanding that the administration pay the workers immediately...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

#12 Virginia closes out calendar year with impressive ACC road win

A hearty welcome back to the Virginia basketball team that tore through November, and finished out the calendar year with an impressive 74-56 win at Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve. Guys, we’d missed you. Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) had slogged through December, going 3-2 ahead of Saturday’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Serve more members, more often: Local Boys & Girls Club sets 2023 goals

In early 2022, the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County reopened its newly renovated Waynesboro Club site and named Debra Freeman-Belle its new CEO/Executive Director. The organization, founded 25 years ago, has proven, tested, evidence-based and nationally recognized programs and activities for local youth. The club’s...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Smith House Galleries to showcase Augusta County artist in January

Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg on Jan. 6, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, running from 5 to 7 p.m. Deborah Coffey’s Deliverance and Beauty features collage, mixed media, painting and sculpture. Coffey also teams up with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Jan. 2-6

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect right lane closures for utility work, between on-ramp and off-ramp of...
CULPEPER, VA

