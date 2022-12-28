Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Graduate workers say not getting paid, demand UVA take action
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At least two dozen graduate student workers at the University of Virginia say they haven’t been paid their December stipend, and this isn't the first time it's happened. The United Campus Workers Union at UVA is demanding that the administration pay the workers immediately...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
NBC 29 News
Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV Enters Transfer Portal
Kemp had declared for the NFL Draft, but now enters the transfer portal after the NCAA granted UVA seniors extra eligibility
infocville.com
November 2022 property transactions: Many questions remain one year after Charlottesville's new Comprehensive Plan is adopted
A three bedroom townhouse in the Ridgecrest complex in the Belmont-Carlton neighborhood sold for $278,500. That’s 16.92 percent over the 2022 assessment of $238,200. This unit was built in 2001. (Medium Intensity Residential, 0.04 acres) A pair of houses on two separate parcels on Monticello Road that sold on...
Augusta Free Press
#12 Virginia closes out calendar year with impressive ACC road win
A hearty welcome back to the Virginia basketball team that tore through November, and finished out the calendar year with an impressive 74-56 win at Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve. Guys, we’d missed you. Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) had slogged through December, going 3-2 ahead of Saturday’s...
Augusta Free Press
Serve more members, more often: Local Boys & Girls Club sets 2023 goals
In early 2022, the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County reopened its newly renovated Waynesboro Club site and named Debra Freeman-Belle its new CEO/Executive Director. The organization, founded 25 years ago, has proven, tested, evidence-based and nationally recognized programs and activities for local youth. The club’s...
Augusta Free Press
Can #12 Virginia win at Georgia Tech on Saturday without Reece Beekman?
Virginia coach Tony Bennett sat star point guard Reece Beekman for Wednesday’s game with Albany, which the Cavaliers would go on to win, 66-46. Afterward, Bennett was noncommittal on Beekman’s status going forward. “A hamstring pull can take a little while, so we’ve got to be as smart...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
WHSV
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
Augusta Free Press
Smith House Galleries to showcase Augusta County artist in January
Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg on Jan. 6, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, running from 5 to 7 p.m. Deborah Coffey’s Deliverance and Beauty features collage, mixed media, painting and sculpture. Coffey also teams up with...
cbs19news
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
WHSV
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning. When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Jan. 2-6
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect right lane closures for utility work, between on-ramp and off-ramp of...
Crime Insider provides new details about homicide inside this Glen Allen home
Henrico Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing another man inside a Glen Allen home.
cbs19news
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
