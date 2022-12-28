Read full article on original website
At $81K, Goodfellows 2022 drive sets record
KEARNEY — Counting today’s donations of $1,708, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $80,748. That number is $334 more than the previous Goodfellows record of 2014 when donors gave $80,414. The Goodfellows 2022 drive is finished. Any additional gifts will be deposited and...
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce sets Jan. 30 banquet date
KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 104th annual meeting Jan. 30 at the Younes Conference Center North. This celebration will highlight the teamwork and dedication that has built the foundation for success at the Chamber as well as recognizing the accomplishments of the Kearney area business community and honored guests.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue. During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (3) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Broc Anderson to discuss Kearney’s history to kick off sesquicentennial celebration
KEARNEY – Broc Anderson, the community engagement director for Buffalo County Historical Society at the Trails & Rails Museum in Kearney, will discuss Kearney's history during the Wednesday, Jan. 11 Brown Bag History lunch series, "Kearney’s 150 Years." The event will be held noon to 1 p.m. at...
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022
The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.
January murder top crime, public safety story of 2022
KEARNEY — A Lexington man was murdered in January in Kearney, making it the top crime and public safety story of 2022. At about 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16, Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.
Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department
KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
William "Billy" Phillips
KEARNEY — William “Billy” Eugene Phillips, 90, of Pleasanton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church with Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Visitation will be an...
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Younes Conference Center North top business story of 2022
KEARNEY – Delayed by the floods of 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic, the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North finally opened in fall 2022 with a Sept. 14 ribbon cutting attended by hundreds of community members and many members of the Paul Younes family, who help to operate and manage Younes’ 15 Nebraska hotels.
Kearney Public Library roof replacement planned
KEARNEY – The north roof of Kearney Public Library is being replaced. City of Kearney received four bids for the project on Nov. 29. Kearney City Council on Dec. 20 approved the bid submitted by Prairie View Roofing for $60,800, which was the lowest bid. Other bids received were...
Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral
LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
Buffalo County Treasurer Jean Sidwell: 'I had no idea I would like my job so much'
KEARNEY — Jean Sidwell was a newcomer to elective office when she took over as Buffalo County treasurer 40 years ago, but she vividly remembers her first day. It was the day when hundreds of farmers lined up down the block and around the corner to license their many vehicles, tractors and trailers.
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District offers eagle viewing at 2 locations
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will once again provide eagle-watching opportunities to the public this winter. The regular viewing season will begin at Central’s J-2 Hydroplant from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 and will be open Saturdays and Sundays through the last weekend in February.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.
UNK men can't rebound from Lincoln's fast start
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Lincoln Blue Tigers used a 17-2 first-half run and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to hold off the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 78-65, Saturday in Jefferson City, Mo. The Blue Tigers, with basically a new team this season, improve to 7-2 (3-2) and even...
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
York bests Amherst to end Holiday Tournament
AMHERST — Amherst claimed the runner-up titles at its Amherst Holiday Tournament, losing to York 50-32 in the girls game, and 52-44 in the boys game, also to York. The Amherst boys hung close for the first three quarters, going shot-for-shot with the Dukes. The Broncos took a 15-12...
Amherst rides big runs to big wins over Kearney Catholic
AMHERST — Amherst got off on the right foot Thursday night, sweeping Kearney Catholic in the first round of the Amherst Holiday tournament. Both teams fired on all cylinders out of the gate, with big runs in the opening half propelling the Broncos to victory. The Amherst girls’ side...
