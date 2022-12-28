ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

inkfreenews.com

Grand Traverse Is A Year-Round Playground

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. — According to the Traverse City Historical Society, the earliest occupants in the area around what is now Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay were Chippewa and Ottawa Indians. The current town of Peshawbetown on the Leelanau Peninsula was one of the original encampments and remains today as the headquarters for the Grand Traverse Band of Chippewa and Ottawa Indians.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Roasted Café In Cadillac Celebrates Grand Opening

Years in the making, Roasted Café in the heart of downtown Cadillac had their grand opening celebration Friday. “Took a long time just to get to open and then, you know, we took a little time to get to our grand opening because we wanted to have everything in place. We started with breakfast and coffee and then we had lunch,” said owner Erica Piedmonte.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Mitten Brewing Company in Northport Gets New Year’s Reprieve

A popular bar in Leelanau County thought they’d be closing out the year by closing their doors. Instead, they got a last-minute gift for Christmas. Mitten Brewing Company has been operating its Northport location for six years. That’s in addition to other locations in Grand Rapids and Saugatuck. But without a new lease from the landlord, the Mitten was expecting to have to shut down next week. Instead, they got a new one-year lease offer, and they’re hoping to stay even longer.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Your Leelanau NYE 2022 Guide

With New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday, the holiday is destined to be extra festive this year. As we get ready to bid adieu to 2022, the Leelanau Ticker has your roundup of New Year’s dining, activities, and celebrations. At restaurateur Eric Nittolo’s new speakeasy in Lake...
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?

Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
PETOSKEY, MI
MLive

DNR seizes 15 firearms from felon after poaching complaint

LAKE COUNTY, MI – Fifteen firearms were recently seized from a convicted felon after conservation officers received a poaching complaint, authorities said. Conservation officers Josiah Killingbeck, of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, received a Report All Poaching complaint of a shot being fired around midnight from a residence where deer poaching was suspected. Killingbeck, conservation officer Josh Wright and Sgt. Meyers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
