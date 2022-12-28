Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
inkfreenews.com
Grand Traverse Is A Year-Round Playground
TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. — According to the Traverse City Historical Society, the earliest occupants in the area around what is now Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay were Chippewa and Ottawa Indians. The current town of Peshawbetown on the Leelanau Peninsula was one of the original encampments and remains today as the headquarters for the Grand Traverse Band of Chippewa and Ottawa Indians.
Roasted Café In Cadillac Celebrates Grand Opening
Years in the making, Roasted Café in the heart of downtown Cadillac had their grand opening celebration Friday. “Took a long time just to get to open and then, you know, we took a little time to get to our grand opening because we wanted to have everything in place. We started with breakfast and coffee and then we had lunch,” said owner Erica Piedmonte.
Mitten Brewing Company in Northport Gets New Year’s Reprieve
A popular bar in Leelanau County thought they’d be closing out the year by closing their doors. Instead, they got a last-minute gift for Christmas. Mitten Brewing Company has been operating its Northport location for six years. That’s in addition to other locations in Grand Rapids and Saugatuck. But without a new lease from the landlord, the Mitten was expecting to have to shut down next week. Instead, they got a new one-year lease offer, and they’re hoping to stay even longer.
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
Warm snap: Michigan’s temperatures were higher than Daytona Beach today
It’s not often Michigan’s temperatures nudge past perennial southern warm spots like Daytona Beach, Myrtle Beach and Atlanta. Especially deep into December. But thanks to our current warm-up, that eyebrow-raiser happened this morning. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord shared a U.S. surface temperature map, which showed...
leelanauticker.com
Your Leelanau NYE 2022 Guide
With New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday, the holiday is destined to be extra festive this year. As we get ready to bid adieu to 2022, the Leelanau Ticker has your roundup of New Year’s dining, activities, and celebrations. At restaurateur Eric Nittolo’s new speakeasy in Lake...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?
Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
MLive.com
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
Juvenile in stable condition after stabbed multiple times in Manistee
MANISTEE, Mich. — A teenager is in the hospital in stable condition after police say she was stabbed multiple times by another teenager. Jaylen, 14, is recovering from the attack at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Friday afternoon. Her mother, Amber Hambley of Hart, says her daughter and another teen...
Snowmobiler Killed After Crashing Into Tree in Wexford County
An Indiana man was killed after a snowmobile crash in Wexford County, officials said. On Monday, Greg Longbrake was driving his snowmobile on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township. State police say he lost control and hit a tree. They say speed is believed to be...
Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
DNR seizes 15 firearms from felon after poaching complaint
LAKE COUNTY, MI – Fifteen firearms were recently seized from a convicted felon after conservation officers received a poaching complaint, authorities said. Conservation officers Josiah Killingbeck, of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, received a Report All Poaching complaint of a shot being fired around midnight from a residence where deer poaching was suspected. Killingbeck, conservation officer Josh Wright and Sgt. Meyers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
