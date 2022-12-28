ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Tattooed Chef, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - TTCF

Read full article on original website
EVA TUESDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Enviva Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important January 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EVA
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 3, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Enviva securities during...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GOTU) f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (“GSX”) (NYSE: GSX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Acacia Announces Internal Investigation into Former CEO’s Apparent Misconduct and Releases Preliminary Findings
Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) (“Acacia” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has been conducting an internal investigation into the apparent misconduct of former Chief Executive Officer Clifford Press. After the Board had informed Mr. Press that it was aware of potential instances of misconduct that could qualify for a termination for cause, Mr. Press resigned as both Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company. Mr. Press confirmed such resignation on a phone call with a majority of the Board and external counsel. Mr. Press had previously issued a statement pertaining to his acknowledged retirement in the Company’s October 31, 2022 press release, noting he was “enormously grateful to the Board and everyone on the Acacia team.”
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
