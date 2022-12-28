Alex, age 90, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 25, 2022, and received the best Christmas gift ever; absent from the body, present with the Lord. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Alex was born and raised in Cumberland, Maryland and graduated from Allegany High School. He was an Engineering student at Penn State. Alex proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a faithful member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Ponchatoula, LA. Alex always helped with the Sunday school bus route and absolutely loved teaching the children about Jesus in his Sunday school class. He was a Gideon and a 32nd Degree Mason. Alex has worked in many fields including: blacksmithing, managed a plant for MacGregor Golf, a machine tool salesman, and the owner/operator of Precision Machine works. He also enjoyed bowling, golf, traveling the world with his family, and being a flea market vendor whenever he could. Alex had a very special place in his heart for his father-in-law, Philip Bowman who led him to Jesus. He shared his faith openly and never met a stranger. Alex loved spending time with his family especially his precious grandchildren. He was a loyal husband of 70 years, devoted father, and a one-of-a-kind grandfather who will be forever missed. Alex always said his prayers out loud each night at bedtime after he and Barbara shared three quick kisses.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO