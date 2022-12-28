Read full article on original website
Alfreda Rauch Raquet
Alfreda Rauch Raquet passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born in Abita Springs on September 20, 1940, to Laura Johnston Rauch and Alfred Rauch. She is survived by her children Dennis Raquet (Lisa), Christopher Raquet, Alfred “Jamie” Raquet (Melissa), Ann Raquet Bankston (Eric). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful lifelong friends.
Robert Charles Brooks
Robert Charles Brooks passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born in New Orleans, LA on November 19, 1955 to Margaret Mary Lytell Brooks and Charles Preston Brooks. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Mendow Brooks; his children, Ryan VanderBos, Ashley Revere and Curtis Gibson; his...
Victoria Nicole Hinshaw
Victoria Nicole Hinshaw passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 28. She was born on Thursday, January 27, 1994, in Hammond, Louisiana to Marlene Tallo Hinshaw and Charles "Chucky" Hinshaw. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Victoria is survived by her parents; brother,...
Joseph Earl Ledoux
Joseph, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was a resident of Tickfaw, LA. Joseph was a hard worker and took great pride in providing for his family. He was always up for an adventure and loved taking family trips. Joseph would go to Tennessee every chance he got; the mountains were his happy place. He was easy going and always had a smile on. Joseph loved his family deeply and was happiest surrounded by his loved ones. He truly was a wonderful man that left his family with many wonderful memories. Joseph will be forever missed.
Bruce David Bennett
Bruce David Bennett passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 82. He was born on Saturday, February 3, 1940, in Holden, Louisiana to the late Augusta McCarroll Bennett and George Bennett. He was a resident of Albany, Louisiana. Bruce was an avid rabbit hunter with his beagles for many years and, in his latter years, he put many miles on his vehicles. He served over five decades as Livingston Parish Ward Four Constable.
Alexander "Sonny" Swede, Jr.
Alex, age 90, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 25, 2022, and received the best Christmas gift ever; absent from the body, present with the Lord. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Alex was born and raised in Cumberland, Maryland and graduated from Allegany High School. He was an Engineering student at Penn State. Alex proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a faithful member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Ponchatoula, LA. Alex always helped with the Sunday school bus route and absolutely loved teaching the children about Jesus in his Sunday school class. He was a Gideon and a 32nd Degree Mason. Alex has worked in many fields including: blacksmithing, managed a plant for MacGregor Golf, a machine tool salesman, and the owner/operator of Precision Machine works. He also enjoyed bowling, golf, traveling the world with his family, and being a flea market vendor whenever he could. Alex had a very special place in his heart for his father-in-law, Philip Bowman who led him to Jesus. He shared his faith openly and never met a stranger. Alex loved spending time with his family especially his precious grandchildren. He was a loyal husband of 70 years, devoted father, and a one-of-a-kind grandfather who will be forever missed. Alex always said his prayers out loud each night at bedtime after he and Barbara shared three quick kisses.
Ollie Faye Lott
Mrs. Ollie Faye Lott, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Mrs. Faye is survived by one son, Dale Lott of Bogalusa, LA and two daughters, Jeannen Lott and Ida Nell Ingram both of Bogalusa, LA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dewanne King (Shawn Waller), James Neil (Tara) Dillon, Melissa (Stephen) Massey, Ivy (James) Kennedy and Casey (Chris) Varnado; her great grandchildren, Brittnay Crowe, Celeste Massey, Elliot Massey, Estelle Massey, Cody (Jade) Cook, Joshua (Hannah) Cook, Blake Kennedy, Kaleb Kennedy, Yancey (Hailey) Nicholson, and Hank Varnado; and also, her great great grandchildren, Briley, Dean, Zaythan, Christopher, Madolin, Jackson, Charlie, and Kiersten. Mrs. Faye also leaves behind to cherish her memory a special friend, Edna Nobles.
Shannon Nicole Dillon
Shannon Nicole Dillon of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the age of 39. She was a loving and kind person who will always be missed and loved. May she rest in peace. She is preceded in death by her father, Gary Dillon. Shannon is survived...
Ouida Jewell Cosgrove
Ouida Jewell Cosgrove was born March 30, 1937, to the late Robert George Haber, Sr. and Ouida Louise Hendricks Haber and passed away at her home in Metairie December 28, 2022. She was a retired administrative assistant for Shell Oil Company and enjoyed crafting, quilting, and reading. Jewell was a former member of the Louisiana Gem and Mineral Society. She is survived by her daughter, Patty Cooper (Greg); grandchildren, Candice Ritter Benelli (Steve), Ashley Morgan (Chris), and Danielle Cooper Lacayo (Richard), and great grandchildren, Abbie, Gabe, Lyle, and Hailey. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alvin Bernard Cosgrove and her daughter, Cindy Wheeland. Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Sandhill Cemetery, Ponchatoula, LA.
Iris L. Sanchez Aguilar
Iris L. Sanchez Aguilar passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Tickfaw, Louisiana, at the age of 38. She was born on Sunday, August 5, 1984 in Soledad, El Paraiso, Honduras to the late Ramona Marina Aguilar and the late Antonio Calixto Sanchez. She was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana.
Grace Ann Schiro Restivo
Grace Ann Schiro Restivo passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 91. She was born on Friday, January 23, 1931 in Independence, Louisiana to the late Jeannie Liuzza Schiro and the late Carlo Schiro. She was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana. Grace loved...
Gwendolyn Loretta Digby Montecino
Gwendolyn Loretta Digby Montecino gently passed away Wednesday morning. December 28, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, La. She was 78 years old. Gwen was the daughter of William Berard Digby and Ethel Louise Thebault Digby of New Orleans, and granddaughter of Frank William Thebault and Martha Louisa Vollenweider Thebault of New Orleans and Martin James Digby, Sr., and Mary Loretta Keir Digby of New Orleans.
Christopher Flot
Christopher Flot, 62, a resident of Bogalusa departed his physical life and joined his Lord and Savior on Tuesday December 27th, 2022, at Rest Haven Living Center in Bogalusa, Louisiana. He was born August 3rd, 1960, in Bogalusa, La. to the late Ola Mae Flot and Elmo Flot Sr. Christopher...
Robert's historic building receives Main Street restoration grant
A Ponchatoula business owner has been awarded a $9,200 grant to help with restoration of her historic building. Casey Robert, owner of 145 W. Pine Street in Ponchatoula, has been awarded a Louisiana Main Street grant to help with restoration of the structure. Purchased by Robert earlier this year, the...
Leadership Tangipahoa: Season of Giving Back in Tangi
Tis the Season for Giving Back to our Hammond Community!. For our December Leadership Tangipahoa venture we learned about Social Systems in the community. We started our day at the Tangipahoa Voluntary Council on Aging which provides services and assistance to help residents of Tangipahoa Parish, age 60 or older, remain independent and in their own homes as long as possible. We were greeted with an impactful overview of the facility led by Executive Director, Debie Fleming. She spoke of the resources available at the facility such as transportation for seniors, hot meals, and engaging activities. She also spoke about the challenges they have with funding their resources and the need for our community to assist with donations and transportation. To connect and donate to the Council on Aging, visit their website, www.tangicoa.com.
DEMCO selects PHS student for Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program, Class of 2023
GREENWELL SPRINGS---A Ponchatoula High School student is one of five students selected to participate in DEMCO's Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program, class of 2023. Nathan Martin of Ponchatoula High School will participate in YCAP, an all-expense-paid leadership and educational program for 9th and 10th-grade DEMCO member-students. “A cooperative does more than...
Cardio-thoracic and peripheral vascular surgeon Jose Mena, M.D., F.A.C.S., joins North Oaks Cardiovascular Services
HAMMOND---Triple fellowship-trained and board-certified Cardio-Thoracic and Peripheral Vascular Surgeon Jose Mena, M.D., F.A.C.S., has joined North Oaks Cardiovascular Services in Hammond and is accepting new patient referrals for Cardio-Thoracic or Peripheral Vascular Surgery. To make an appointment, call (985) 230-7350. Certified in General Surgery, Cardio-Thoracic Surgery and Peripheral Vascular Surgery...
WBB: Southeastern starts conference play 1-0
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team opened up conference play with a win over Nicholls Saturday, Dec 31, by a score of 57-49. Southeastern (6-5, 1-0 SLC) opened up conference play this weekend with an entertaining matchup between its Southland rival, Nicholls State (3-9, 0-1 SLC). Multiple Lady Lions showed out as Hailey Giaratano led with 15 points, Alexius Horne trailed right behind with 13, Cierra Cunningham was behind with eight points and several other Lady Lions put up several points on the board. Horne also led with six rebounds and three assists.
Inside Southeastern Basketball with David Keifer debuts January 3
HAMMOND, La. – The 2022-23 season of Inside Southeastern Basketball with David Kiefer will debut Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. The show will air Tuesdays weekly through Feb. 21 at Rainbow Daiquiris (14384 W. Thomas St.) on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM. Hosted by Kiefer and Mark Willoughby, the hour-long show will cover all things Lion basketball.
Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
