Thomaston, GA

Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
ON THE MARKET: Upscale lake life in Jackson awaits

This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom custom built home in Jackson sits off of Jackson lake. Features of the home include an open floor plan, tongue and grove vaulted ceilings, hardwood and carpeted flooring, and a master on main. You can enjoy the resort style pool and hot tub while also enjoying lake...
Columbus Police Officer strikes pedestrian in early morning car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with […]
RV fire shut down two lanes on I-75

UPDATE: (6:14 P.M. 12/30/2022) -- Monroe County deputies with the assistance of the Forsyth Fire Department responded to an RV fire near the I-75 southbound Rest Area. According to reports, two lanes of the I-75 were shut down as the fire crew extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. Reports...
Man dies in single vehicle crash in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a single-car crash in Monroe County. According to police, 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson was driving on Taylor Road when his Chevrolet Avalanche turned off the road. The car hit several trees and overturned multiple times. Stinson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Macon man who fell into traffic last week has died

MACON, Ga. — A man who was in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue last week has died, according to Bibb coroner Leon Jones. 53-year-old Roosevelt King was in the hospital after being hit on December 27 on Napier Avenue in Macon. He was...
Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
