Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
Mother and daughter found dead after house fire caused by heat lamp, officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — Two women are dead after an accidental house fire was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Troup County Fire Department. Fire officials say they arrived at a home in LaGrange at around 12:06 a.m. Crews found Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, 80, and her daughter Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald, 58, both dead.
Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
ON THE MARKET: Upscale lake life in Jackson awaits
This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom custom built home in Jackson sits off of Jackson lake. Features of the home include an open floor plan, tongue and grove vaulted ceilings, hardwood and carpeted flooring, and a master on main. You can enjoy the resort style pool and hot tub while also enjoying lake...
Fatal car wreck in Monroe County after car crashes into trees
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been killed in a fatal car wreck in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. In a press release, deputies say that they were called out to Taylor Road and Morgan Road on Friday December 30. When they got there,...
Columbus Police Officer strikes pedestrian in early morning car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with […]
RV fire shut down two lanes on I-75
UPDATE: (6:14 P.M. 12/30/2022) -- Monroe County deputies with the assistance of the Forsyth Fire Department responded to an RV fire near the I-75 southbound Rest Area. According to reports, two lanes of the I-75 were shut down as the fire crew extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. Reports...
Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Could closed gates have prevented crimes at quiet North Macon apartments, BSO says no
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A free for all, that's how residents of Manchester at Wesleyan apartments describe their 'gated community'. "They have never been closed I just go in and out, in and out," said one passerby exiting the apartment complex. After a double shooting in November sent two people to...
Macon man who fell into traffic last week has died
MACON, Ga. — A man who was in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue last week has died, according to Bibb coroner Leon Jones. 53-year-old Roosevelt King was in the hospital after being hit on December 27 on Napier Avenue in Macon. He was...
Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
'Make a plan': Warner Robins officer passionate about driving sober
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — From 2019 to 2020, Houston County saw an increase in fatal traffic accidents involving alcohol. That's according to The Governor's Office of Highway Safety in Georgia. You know the saying -- 'Do not drink. Arrive alive.' Those are the words the Warner Robins Police Department...
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
Three lanes of I-75 south shut down in Monroe County due to motor home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A motor home fire on I-75 in Monroe County has three lanes shut down at the time near the rest area, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's office asks drivers to please avoid the area. The rest area sits on the southbound side just before the Bolingbroke exit in Monroe County.
New Year Newborn: Piedmont Medical Center in Macon welcomes their first baby of 2023
MACON, Ga. — One family in Macon rang in the new year with a little bundle of joy. The Piedmont Macon Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 4:06 a.m. on the morning of January 1. According to Andy Drury, Piedmont communications specialist, the baby's name is...
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
Monkeys on the loose, McDonald's baby shower, controversial landmark destroyed: Unusual stories in 2022
News isn't limited to politics, weather, sports and traffic. Sometimes, a story comes along that is so unique, it captivates audiences outside of Atlanta. Those transcendent stories usually have one thing in common: it's something you've never seen or heard of before. FOX 5 Atlanta has any eye out for...
